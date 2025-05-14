403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Coppernico Metals Inc. : Reports the remaining assay results from its Phase 1 drill program at its Sombrero Project in Peru. The program, conducted through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales SAC, included 8,232.9 metres of diamond drilling over 20 holes designed to test large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies within the Ccascabamba target area. Coppernico Metals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.13.
