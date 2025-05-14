Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Intact Financial Corporation : Announced today that it has commenced a consent and proxy solicitation to amend the indenture governing 10 series of Canadian dollar-denominated medium term notes representing $2.9 billion aggregate principal amount. Intact Financial Corporation shares T are trading down $0.22 at $287.50.

