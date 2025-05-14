Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Announces today that it has entered into an amended and restated bridge credit facility agreement to provide for the Company's previously announced $33 million working capital credit facility with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd., as administrative agent, security trustee and lender. The A&R Bridge Facility Agreement amends and restates the Company's existing bridge credit facility agreement with Dunebridge dated February 24, 2025. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $0.07.

