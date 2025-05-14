403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc : Announces today that it has entered into an amended and restated bridge credit facility agreement to provide for the Company's previously announced $33 million working capital credit facility with Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd., as administrative agent, security trustee and lender. The A&R Bridge Facility Agreement amends and restates the Company's existing bridge credit facility agreement with Dunebridge dated February 24, 2025. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc shares T are trading unchanged at $0.07.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment