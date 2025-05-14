403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures Flat After Six-Day Rally
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Wednesday after a strong rally, fueled by easing global trade tensions and soft U.S. inflation data, as investors look forward to further developments in trade deals.
Markets in this country rose on Tuesday for a sixth straight session, as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data fueled positive investor sentiment amid the easing of trade tensions.
The TSX Composite Index gained 84.68 points to close Tuesday at 25,616.86
June futures ditched 0.1% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 71.76 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 9.16 points, or 1.4%, to 665.82.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday as Wall Street looked to extend a strong start to the week.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index poked ahead 22 points, or 0.1% to 42,254
Futures for the S&P 500 index pointed upward 11.25 points, or 0.2%, to 5,915.75
Futures for the NASDAQ gained 72.5 points, or 0.4%, to 21,350.50.
The S&P 500 has now turned positive for the year, as Wall Street breathes a sigh of relief after the U.S. and China on Monday announced a 90-day reduction on tariffs.
Tech names were among the big winners in Tuesday's regular session, with the sector rising more than 2%. Nvidia jumped more than 5% on news the semiconductor giant would send more than 18,000 of its artificial intelligence chips to Saudi Arabia.
The latest leg of the market rebound has seen blue-chip stocks build solid winning streaks.
Apple has risen in four back-to-back sessions, while Amazon has notched five straight positive days. Outside of technology, Goldman Sachs has also climbed in five consecutive sessions, while Disney's winning streak has hit six days.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index handed back 0.1% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 2.3%.
Oil prices fell 86 cents to $62.81 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $7.30 to $3,240.50 U.S. an ounce.
Futures for Canada's main stock index were subdued on Wednesday after a strong rally, fueled by easing global trade tensions and soft U.S. inflation data, as investors look forward to further developments in trade deals.
Markets in this country rose on Tuesday for a sixth straight session, as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data fueled positive investor sentiment amid the easing of trade tensions.
The TSX Composite Index gained 84.68 points to close Tuesday at 25,616.86
June futures ditched 0.1% Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar was unchanged at 71.76 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 9.16 points, or 1.4%, to 665.82.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday as Wall Street looked to extend a strong start to the week.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials index poked ahead 22 points, or 0.1% to 42,254
Futures for the S&P 500 index pointed upward 11.25 points, or 0.2%, to 5,915.75
Futures for the NASDAQ gained 72.5 points, or 0.4%, to 21,350.50.
The S&P 500 has now turned positive for the year, as Wall Street breathes a sigh of relief after the U.S. and China on Monday announced a 90-day reduction on tariffs.
Tech names were among the big winners in Tuesday's regular session, with the sector rising more than 2%. Nvidia jumped more than 5% on news the semiconductor giant would send more than 18,000 of its artificial intelligence chips to Saudi Arabia.
The latest leg of the market rebound has seen blue-chip stocks build solid winning streaks.
Apple has risen in four back-to-back sessions, while Amazon has notched five straight positive days. Outside of technology, Goldman Sachs has also climbed in five consecutive sessions, while Disney's winning streak has hit six days.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index handed back 0.1% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 2.3%.
Oil prices fell 86 cents to $62.81 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $7.30 to $3,240.50 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment