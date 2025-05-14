Fuel Sales In Azerbaijan Reach 1.16 Billion Manats In 1St Four Months Of This Year
Between January and April 2025, fuel sales to consumers in Azerbaijan totaled 1.156 billion manats, including both gasoline and diesel, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
