Wage Growth Outpaces Inflation As Azerbaijan's Workforce Nears 1.8 Million

As of April 1 of this year, the number of hired employees in Azerbaijan's economy totaled 1.775 million people. Of these, 880.1 thousand were employed in the state sector and 894.8 thousand in the non-state sector, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

