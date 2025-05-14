New Legislation Expands Opportunities For Arkansas Students To Access Advanced Coursework And Earn Valuable College Credit

Cambridge International Education is recognized under Arkansas ACCESS Act, paving the way for students to earn globally respected qualifications and prepare for future success.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge ) celebrates the enactment of the Arkansas ACCESS Act, landmark legislation that opens the door for more Arkansas students to participate in the Cambridge Pathway. With the inclusion of the Cambridge Advanced (International AS & A Levels) and the Cambridge AICE (Advanced International Certificate of Education) diploma in the state's new accelerated learning framework, students across Arkansas will have greater access to coursework that prepares them to thrive in college and career.

The Cambridge Pathway provides a flexible Pre-K–12 instructional system that aligns rigorous curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment to support students at every stage of their academic journey. At the high school level, Cambridge Advanced courses and the AICE diploma allow students to pursue advanced coursework tailored to their interests and goals. Cambridge qualifications are recognized by over 1,000 colleges and universities worldwide, including public colleges and universities in Arkansas, allowing students to earn valuable college credit while building a strong foundation for post-secondary success.

"We commend Arkansas for its commitment to expanding access to high-quality, college-level learning opportunities," said Mark Cavone, Regional Director, North America for International Education at Cambridge. "By recognizing the value of the Cambridge program, the state is helping more students prepare for the demands of college and career while also empowering families with meaningful pathways to earn credit in high school. We are proud to partner with Arkansas educators to support students as they work toward academic success and future opportunities."

The Arkansas ACCESS Act, signed into law by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, introduces statewide reforms aimed at improving postsecondary access and completion. Starting in the 2025-26 school year, schools across the state must offer at least four accelerated learning courses across core academic subjects. With the Cambridge AICE Diploma now formally recognized within this framework, more students will be able to engage with college-level coursework that leads to meaningful outcomes beyond graduation.

Cambridge's expansion in Arkansas underscores its commitment to supporting student achievement in the classroom and beyond. Through innovative curriculum design and internationally respected assessments, Cambridge empowers learners to reach their full potential and pursue their futures with confidence.

About Cambridge

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group collaborates with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding, and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators. With recognized qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support, and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

