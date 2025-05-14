ALWAYS BEST CARE SENIOR SERVICES LAUNCHES FRANCHISE IN NEW BERN

New Senior Care Franchise Will Provide Compassionate Care to Local Senior Community

NEW BERN, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services , one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest franchise in New Bern, North Carolina. Led by Husband-and-Wife team Trinette and David Reo, the new franchise, located at 1335 South Glenburnie Road, will provide high-quality senior care services, including non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to New Bern's local population.

"It's an honor to be part of an organization that not only excels in senior care but also plays a vital role in the community," said Trinette Reo. "With the shift toward aging in place, Always Best Care remains a trusted name, providing dedicated, at-home care that eases the burden on families and enriches the lives of seniors."

According to the Census Reporter , it is estimated that around 30% of the population in New Bern is over the age of 60. The 65+ community makes up 23% of the population in New Bern, which is about 1.3 times more than the national average. As this segment of the population continues to age, senior care services will become increasingly essential in the area.

"Launching a business that reflects both our passions and our desire to serve others has always been important to us, and Always Best Care stood out as the perfect fit," said David. "The most rewarding part for us is knowing we'll be making a difference in people's lives while building something lasting in our community."

Before franchising with Always Best Care, Trinette worked as a scheduler for Always Best Care of Winston-Salem. She is also a trained and practicing Certified Medical Assistant and will apply her industry training and relevant skills to her new senior care business. Her husband, David, is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a background in IT.

"Trinette's experience in senior and medical care coupled with David's background in public service makes them both wonderful and qualified partners to lead our expansion into New Bern," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We have confidence that the Reos will bring tremendous value to seniors in the area, and are excited to see them through their growth as franchisees with Always Best Care."

For more information about Always Best Care of New Bern, or to schedule a care consultation, call 252-669-0023 or visit alwaysbestcare/new-bern/

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit .

