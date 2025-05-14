Deloitte Named A Leader In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm And Scores Highest In All Use Cases In The Critical Capabilities Report For Finance And Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner® has named Deloitte a Leader for the second consecutive year in its Magic QuadrantTM for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing 2025. The report provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of providers: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. Gartner identifies various companies in high-growth markets and those with different capabilities and offerings.

Deloitte is recognized for its "Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision" for the second consecutive year, with Deloitte being positioned furthest on the "Completeness of Vision" axis this year. The report offers finance leaders actionable insights into the deep capabilities and strengths in delivering what end users require today and in the future.

"We believe, Deloitte's recognition by Gartner shows how our Finance Operate services and solutions dramatically impact our clients' finance outcomes, challenging traditional approaches and delivering continuous value and competitive advantage," said Doug Gish, Deloitte Global Operate leader, and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Notable Deloitte Finance Operate capabilities include:



Finance-as-a-Service

Finance Analytics-as-a-Service

Finance Technology Application Management Services

Operate-to-Transform Finance

Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer Finance and Tax Operate

Gartner®, Magic QuadrantTM Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Services, 14 April 2025, By Jan Ambergen , Jeffrin Francis , Miles Onafowora

