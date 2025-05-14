Pridestaff Dallas (North) Named In Dallas Business Journal's Top 10 Staffing Agencies List

DALLAS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce its North Dallas offic has been recognized among the top staffing agencies in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal. This honor reflects the office's exceptional service, dedication to client satisfaction, and significant impact on the Dallas employment market.

This annual list is designed to recognize top firms in the North Texas staffing market that provide temporary workers for clients. To develop their ranking, the Dallas Business Journal surveyed nearly 150 staffing agencies that opted into their surveys and met eligibility requirements.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition," said Amy Linn, Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Dallas (North). "Our team's commitment to understanding the needs of our clients and delivering customized workforce solutions is what drives our success in the competitive North Texas market. We look forward to building on our momentum and forming strong relationships with clients to help them achieve their business goals."

Co-Owner/Strategic-Partner Julie Vicic added, "This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion our team brings to connecting great people with great companies throughout our community every day. We're grateful to our clients and candidates for their trust and partnership. Their support inspires us to maintain the highest levels of service among the amazing people we are privileged to work with every day."

Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff, also shared her thoughts on the achievement: "To be named among the top staffing agencies in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal is a powerful testament to the commitment and impact that Amy, Julie, and the entire PrideStaff Dallas (North) team bring to their community daily. Their ability to connect exceptional talent with outstanding employers has strengthened the local workforce, helping businesses thrive and job seekers find meaningful work. This recognition not only highlights their success but also reflects PrideStaff's dedication to providing client experiences focused on what they value most. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing their continued growth and influence in the North Texas market."

About the Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research, and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. From breaking news to live events, the Business Journal serves its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers, and simplify their professional lives.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

