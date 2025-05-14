The Cyphers Agency Announces Three New Clients

MENAFN - PR Newswire), a global leader in flexible packaging and commercial printing, is tapping The Cyphers Agency for marketing, public relations, and social media expertise. The agency will support the company's U.S. initiatives with strategic messaging, digital campaigns, and creative brand storytelling.

Leigh & Co. Events , a leading provider of wedding planning and day-of coordination services for couples across the U.S., has partnered with The Cyphers Agency to enhance its brand identity and digital presence. The agency will lead a comprehensive brand strategy initiative-including website, social media, public relations, and digital advertising-to better reflect Leigh & Co.'s modern, approachable service model and nationwide reach.

Calla Lane Florals , a boutique floral design studio known for bespoke arrangements and elegant installations, joins The Cyphers Agency's expanding lifestyle and creative brand portfolio. The agency will provide brand development, public relations, social media strategy, and visual content support.

"We're proud to partner with these standout brands," said Darren Easton, Vice President and Creative Director of The Cyphers Agency. "Each represents an opportunity to apply purposeful, strategic creativity to transform their business goals into meaningful, measurable outcomes."

These new accounts highlight The Cyphers Agency's continued strength in crafting customized marketing solutions that align with each client's specific goals and industry needs.

For more information on The Cyphers Agency, please visit .

About The Cyphers Agency

The Cyphers Agency, Inc. is an independent, full-service creative agency offering advertising, public relations and digital services with a focus on marketing strategy and brand development. Headquartered in Crofton, Md., the agency works to promote regional and national brands in a range of industries, which has included Annapolis Town Center, Frisco Taphouse, Bank of Glen Burnie, CovingtonAlsina, Blue Water Development, Grain Foods Foundation, , SNAC International, and more. Visit .

