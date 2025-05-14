Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Has Surpassed 200,000 Pre-Registration Sign-Ups!

Players will unlock exclusive characters and premium in-game items at launch, with rewards scaling based on global pre-registration milestones. For reaching 200,000 pre-registrations, players will receive Dimensional Crystal x1,000 that can be used in the game. By achieving the 500,000 pre-registration milestones, players will receive the playable character ★4 [Aiming for Greater Heights] Mina Ashiro, plus additional characters and items will be unveiled!

Pre-registration for KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME is now available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam. Join the battle and be among the first to join the Defense Force's fight against the Kaiju.

Game Overview



Title: KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Platforms: iOS App Store / Google Play / Steam®️

Price: Free-to-play (in-game purchases available)

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc. / TOHO CO., LTD. / Production I.G

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publisher: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G

Copyright:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G



Official Website:

X (formerly Twitter):

YouTube: @kj8-TheGame-EN

AppStore:

Google Play: Steam®️:

About Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, currently serialized on Shonen Jump+ (published by Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 tells the story of the Japan Defense Force, an elite unit tasked with protecting civilians by eliminating the monstrous Kaiju that threaten daily life. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation in Japan, with over 700 million total views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime, which aired from April to June 2024, achieved tremendous popularity-ranking No. 1 on daily streaming charts across major platforms in Japan. A compilation the first season of the Kaiju No. 8 anime's first season released in theaters alongside the special feature Hoshina's Day Off on March 28, 2025. The highly anticipated Season 2 is officially slated to air in July 2025.

Official Anime Website:

Official Anime X:

About Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.