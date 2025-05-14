U.S. Hospitals Shift To Safer, Cost-Effective Vascular Access Solutions, Pushing Market To $6.9B By 2031 - Idata Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Produced by, a leading medical device market intelligence firm, this report offers essential data and strategic insights for medical device executives, product managers, procurement strategists, and infection prevention leaders working in vascular access. It helps stakeholders track the shift to peripheral devices, assess antimicrobial adoption barriers, and understand how smart and needle-free technologies are influencing clinical and purchasing decisions.

"With the U.S. vascular access market nearing $7 billion, hospitals and device companies must act on data to reduce complications and control costs," said Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData Research . "Our report highlights how hospitals are adapting, shifting toward safer, and more cost-effective access solutions that reduce risk and improve reimbursement outcomes."

Peripheral Devices Gain Ground as Hospitals Prioritize Safety

An estimated 90% of hospitalized patients require some form of vascular access during their stay, and with over 6 million central venous catheter (CVC) insertions annually in the U.S. alone, complications such as bloodstream infections and device failures pose a serious threat to patient safety and hospital budgets.

In response, the U.S. market is shifting toward peripheral alternatives like midlines, extended dwell catheters, and advanced PIVCs, which offer lower complication rates and are easier to manage in outpatient and home-care settings. To boost reliability, manufacturers are improving materials, antimicrobial coatings, and insertion tools, while hospitals increasingly adopt full catheter kits, raising the average selling price across the market.

The U.S. vascular access devices and accessories market , valued at $6 billion in 2024, is projected to reach nearly $7 billion by 2031, shifting toward safer, more cost-effective alternatives such as midlines, extended dwell catheters, and advanced PIVCs.

Key Insights from the Report:



Smart IV Catheters & Sensors : Devices with embedded sensors now allow clinicians to monitor infusion parameters in real time, supporting faster interventions and better outcomes.

Minimally Invasive Vascular Access Devices : Robotic-assisted PICC insertion and lower-trauma catheter designs are enabling more accurate placement with fewer complications.

Needle-Free Systems : Devices using jet or pressure-based access technologies are helping reduce needlestick injuries, particularly in pediatrics and long-term care.

Telemonitoring & Remote Management : Integration with remote care platforms is allowing clinicians to monitor device performance outside of hospital settings, helping reduce emergency visits. Bioactive Coatings & Anti-Thrombogenic Materials : Advanced coatings like antimicrobial or heparin-based layers are extending device lifespan and reducing infection and thrombosis rates.

Who Should Read This Report?

This report is designed for product and marketing managers, CEOs, CFOs, as well as strategic decision-makers within vascular access device companies looking to make data-driven decisions in the high-growth vascular access devices (VAD) market.

