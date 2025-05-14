Prosperityehr Onboards Charis Counseling, Advancing Connected Behavioral Health Ecosystems

Wisconsin-based practice with over 20 clinicians adopts modern EHR platform to

MADISON, Wis., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - - Charis Counseling , a behavioral health practice with locations in Wausau and Marshfield, WI, has transitioned to ProsperityEHR , a next-generation electronic health records (EHR) platform designed specifically for behavioral health organizations. The move supports Charis' vision of building a connected, efficient, and clinician-friendly ecosystem that elevates care delivery and aligns with industry best practices.

The behavioral health sector has experienced significant digital transformation in recent years, driven by the need for improved care coordination, data management, and patient outcomes. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth services , with behavioral health seeing large increases in utilization. Despite these advancements, many challenges remain, including interoperability issues and disparities in EHR adoption between behavioral and physical health providers . Behavioral health practices must position themselves at the forefront of this digital evolution in order to enhance patient care, streamline operations, and improve data integration or risk clinical and operational setbacks.

Founded in 2003, Charis Counseling combines clinical expertise with a mission-driven approach to care, serving clients across central Wisconsin. Over its two-decade history, the practice has consistently prioritized quality and professionalism, while using technological innovations to enhance service delivery. Its adoption of ProsperityEHR reflects a forward-looking commitment to using technology that helps clinicians deliver care more effectively, not just manage records.

"We've always tried to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to tools that make our practice run better, which helps our clinicians focus on patient care," said Rick Jass , MA, LPC, founder, and owner, Charis Counseling. "ProsperityEHR has already made an impact. Our treatment planning is more intuitive, documentation is easier to manage, and the system helps us stay compliant without adding to our workload."

By modernizing with ProsperityEHR, Charis is better positioned for adaptability in a fast-changing industry and ready for future integrations. ProsperityEHR's platform offers automation features and compliance tools that help address these needs while streamlining day-to-day clinical and administrative work. The onboarding process included dedicated support from the ProsperityEHR implementation team, who worked alongside Charis' staff to address system questions and ensure a smooth transition across both locations.

"Charis Counseling's adaptability and deep commitment to client care showcase its leadership in behavioral health," said Jesse Vogel , Chief Revenue Officer, ProsperityEHR. "They've embraced change not just for the sake of technology, but to create a more integrated and sustainable environment for their clinicians and clients. We're proud to support their transition and look forward to growing alongside them as they continue to set a high standard for mental health treatment."

ProsperityEHR is currently being adopted by a growing number of behavioral health practices across the country that are seeking improved workflow integration and operational resilience. The platform is designed in collaboration with clinicians, clinical operators, and software experts to meet the specific demands of behavioral health providers.

About ProsperityEHR

ProsperityEHR is an electronic health record (EHR) platform tailored for behavioral health organizations. With its focus on flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and user-centered design, ProsperityEHR empowers practices to streamline operations, enhance provider well-being, scale operations, and deliver exceptional patient care. ProsperityEHR's mission is to improve access to behavioral health care while ensuring the health of behavioral health practices.

