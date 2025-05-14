K&R Solutions Group Drives Widespread Adoption Of Bio Knit Fabric With Ciclo® Technology In Signage Across Airports, Offices, And Retail Spaces Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Corporate adoption is gaining traction with Estée Lauder Companies installing more than 30 Bio Knit graphics made with CiCLO polyester at its New York headquarters. Leading beauty brands such as MAC and La Mer have also adopted Bio Knit for brand displays and a backlit version is currently being developed to expand sustainable options for illuminated signage.

Some of the Airports now featuring signage made with Bio Knit include Augusta Regional Airport (AGS), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Dayton International Airport (DAY), Des Moines International Airport (DSM), Gainesville Regional Airport (GNV), Hilton Head Island Airport (HHH), Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Clinton National Airport (LIT), Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Peoria International Airport (PIA), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Richmond International Airport (RIC).

"This is an important industry shift," said Karen Fiorentino, owner and managing partner of K&R Solutions Group. "Brands and airports now can integrate true sustainability into their signage programs without sacrificing quality or visual impact. With Bio Knit made with CiCLO technology, we're turning sustainability from an aspiration into a real, operational standard."

Bio Knit is engineered by embedding CiCLO technology directly into the polyester fiber. This creates natural "sweet spot" pathways where microbes can biodegrade the material naturally if it ends up in environments such as soil or seawater. It is printed using OEKO-TEX ® certified inks, ensuring compliance with international standards for safety and environmental responsibility.

"CiCLO technology was developed to reduce the environmental impact of synthetic textiles across apparel and home applications, but its potential extends well beyond those markets," said Cheryl Smyre, vice president of Parkdale Advanced Materials.

"We are now expanding the reach into public spaces around us, bringing responsible innovation to airports, offices, and retail stores. Sustainable material options should not be limited to choosing what we wear or use in our home, it's a mindset that can transform every industry where synthetics are used, without compromising performance," Smyre continued.

Founded in 2019, by veterans of the airport and Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, K&R Solutions Group specializes in producing tension fabric displays, SEG graphics, and lightboxes. Their partnership with Departure Media and the integration of Bio Knit made with CiCLO technology marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable innovation across commercial signage platforms.

