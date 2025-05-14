FDB Recognized As Top Workplace In Two Major U.S. Metropolitan Regions For Multiple Consecutive Years

Employee satisfaction awards in San Francisco Bay Area and Central Indiana reflect FDB's dedication to its passionate team working to improve medication decisions .

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FDB (First Databank, Inc.) , the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, announced today it has been recognized as a Top Workplace for 2025 in two major metropolitan regions: Central Indiana and the San Francisco Bay Area.

FDB was recognized by The Indianapolis Star as one of the top small workplaces among companies and organizations across a 23-county region in central Indiana. In the San Francisco Bay Area, where FDB's headquarters are located, the company was recognized by The San Francisco Chronicle as a top workplace among employers across an 11-county region. FDB's other offices are in Durham, N.C., the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that FDB has received this recognition for employee satisfaction and human resource excellence in Central Indiana, and the second consecutive year that FDB has been recognized in the San Francisco Bay Area.

FDB's passionate team of professionals, which includes many pharmacists and other highly credentialed clinicians and knowledge specialists, is working together, in collaboration with FDB customers, to create and integrate the world's most trusted drug knowledge that illuminates critical medication decisions.

"As every organizational leader knows, their team is their most important asset and what truly makes their company a success," said FDB President Bob Katter. "At FDB, it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to help our team members succeed so we can collectively achieve our vision of a healthier world where every medication decision is perfectly informed."

"A huge part of that duty," Katter continued, "is creating and sustaining a culture that fosters open dialogue and idea-sharing and promoting a workplace where innovation is a daily practice and where both purpose and people thrive. These awards reflect our dedication to our team, but more importantly, their daily commitment to improving healthcare."

Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

In their feedback to Energage, FDB employees praised the supportive, people-first company culture and said that FDB solutions directly contribute to positive patient outcomes by delivering trusted and meaningful drug and clinical decision support to physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare decision-makers.

FDB, part of the Hearst Health network, has earned the loyalty of its workforce during its nearly 50-year history through its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, as well as its core values of responsibility, respect, integrity, collaboration, reliability, and problem solving.

Learn more about careers with FDB here .

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and integrates the world's most trusted drug knowledge that, in partnership with our customers, illuminates critical healthcare decisions. Together, we help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For a complete look at FDB's solutions and services, please visit , or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies - FDB , Homecare Homebase , MCG , MHK , QGenda and Zynx Health - elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Tara Stultz

Amendola for FDB

M: 440-225-9595

[email protected]

SOURCE FDB - First Databank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED