Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Worth $68.5 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to be valued at USD 47.8 billion in 2024 and reach USD 68.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The rising frequency of infectious diseases alongside acute and chronic conditions along with improved healthcare facilities and infrastructure focus mainly drives market growth.

By Based on Product, the market consists of Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, and other categories. The global market continues to see Glucose Monitoring as the dominant point of care product in 2024 because diabetes prevalence increases while blood glucose management needs become more crucial. The portability along with the quick results and user-friendly nature of these devices make them essential tools for both clinical applications and home use. These kits have become essential tools for chronic disease management because they enable glucose level monitoring without reliance on centralized lab testing. The demand for Infectious Disease Testing has significantly increased following global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic. Quick diagnostic tests for diseases such as influenza, HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections enable immediate treatment interventions and help prevent disease proliferation. The ability to move these diagnostic tools easily and their fast results make them indispensable for application in distant locations and during disease outbreaks.

By Based on Technology, the market is divided into Lateral Flow Assays, Molecular Diagnostics, Dipsticks, Immunoassays, Microfluidics, and Others. The Lateral Flow Assays segment leads the market in 2024 because they provide simple, affordable solutions with wide use in infectious diseases detection, pregnancy testing and substance abuse screening. The reliable and adaptable nature of these tests is proven by their extensive application in both clinical settings and non-clinical environments. The Molecular Diagnostics segment stands as the most rapidly expanding technology area thanks to its unparalleled accuracy and sensitivity. The critical role of these diagnostic tests in identifying infectious diseases such as respiratory and sexually transmitted infections makes them increasingly adopted within low-resource and decentralized locations.

By Based on Application, the market is divided into Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others. The Infectious Diseases segment holds its position as the largest application segment in 2024 because of the urgent need for quick diagnosis methods especially in areas lacking proper laboratory facilities. The segment receives ongoing investment support for global health initiatives and epidemic preparedness programs. Diabetes applications continue to grow through the adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems together with smart insulin delivery methods. These solutions promote early intervention which enhances patient autonomy while simultaneously reducing healthcare expenses over time.

By End User, the market is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Diagnostic Labs, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others. The highest market share for POC devices in 2024 belongs to Hospitals & Clinics because they manage large numbers of patients who require quick diagnostic results and employ skilled personnel. POC diagnostics enables these facilities to cut diagnostic turnaround times while handling urgent cases in critical care and emergency departments. The expansion of Home Care settings continues to accelerate because of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patients' preferences to manage their health at home. The development of connected user-friendly devices has enabled patients to handle their medical conditions beyond traditional healthcare settings.

By geography, North America dominates the POC market because of its superior healthcare framework combined with widespread use of advanced diagnostic tools and robust regulatory backing. The market continues to expand due to the presence of major industry leaders and active management of chronic and infectious diseases. Consumer awareness of health issues along with sufficient disposable income levels encourage the uptake of home-based POC diagnostics. Europe maintains a major market share through government initiatives that promote early diagnosis combined with an expanding elderly population and the integration of POC solutions into national healthcare systems. Germany and the UK lead the way in diagnostic capabilities because of their robust diagnostic networks.

The Asia-Pacific region stands as the fastest-growing area because of increased healthcare investments combined with growing infectious disease rates and chronic conditions alongside rural healthcare access improvements. China and India demonstrate high-growth market potential through their large populations as well as ongoing urbanization and healthcare infrastructure improvements.

The key players in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market are Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), BIOSYNEX SA (France), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (US), Nova Biomedical (US), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), and Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea).

Abbott Laboratories (US):

Abbott Laboratories holds a leadership position in the point of care diagnostics market through its diverse range of products including glucose monitoring devices, infectious disease diagnostic tools, and rapid molecular diagnostics solutions. The FreeStyle Libre system serves as Abbott Laboratories' primary innovation in glucose monitoring by providing continuous sensor-based glucose measurements which eliminate the need for fingerstick tests. Medical professionals and patients alike use this system in their homes and medical facilities because it offers user-friendly operation alongside instant monitoring features.

The ID NOW platform developed by Abbott delivers swift molecular diagnostics for diseases including COVID-19, influenza, strep A, and RSV within its infectious disease division. BinaxNOW gained widespread recognition as a rapid antigen test during the pandemic because it provides quick and cost-effective testing options. The combination of Abbott's extensive worldwide distribution network and dedication to research development has established their leadership in several POC market segments.

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland):

Roche Diagnostics maintains a major presence in the point of care diagnostics market because of its wide variety of diagnostic options. The Accu-Chek line of glucose meters and insulin delivery systems from Roche Diagnostics provides widespread clinical and personal diabetes care solutions by delivering reliable readings with seamless digital integration.

The company specializes in coagulation and cardiac biomarker testing with a particular focus on emergency care and intensive care unit settings. Roche's cobas Liat System provides PCR-standard results for respiratory infections at the point of care in 20 minutes which connects lab-standard accuracy with decentralized testing availability.

Through its focus on R&D and digital diagnostics Roche maintains its innovative edge in POC diagnostics and extends high-quality decentralized healthcare solutions worldwide.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany):

As a significant force in the global POC market Siemens Healthineers stands out through its sophisticated technology in critical care solutions and blood gas analysis as well as urinalysis and cardiac testing. Healthcare professionals in hospitals and ICUs frequently use the epoc Blood Analysis System to obtain complete blood gas and electrolyte profiles at the patient bedside which supports prompt clinical decision-making.

The organization provides immunoassay-based POC solutions with tests that measure cardiac markers such as troponin and NT-proBNP essential for heart disease diagnosis and management. Primary care and outpatient settings rely on Siemens' CLINITEK urinalysis systems to deliver quick and precise results.

Siemens Healthineers merges digital technologies with diagnostic processes to enhance workflow efficiency through data connectivity and analytics for better healthcare outcomes and quality throughout the care continuum.

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



In June 2024, the US FDA granted bioMérieux (France) Special 510(k) clearance and CLIA-waiver for its BIOFIRE SPOTFIRE Respiratory/Sore Throat (R/ST) Panel Mini product.

In June 2024, Through the acquisition of LumiraDx's US Point of Care technology F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) intends to strengthen decentralized patient care solutions and facilitate worldwide access to prompt diagnostic outcomes.

In May 2024, the FDA approved an HPV self-testing kit from F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd that helps detect early cervical cancer risk in women.

In April 2024, the WHO prequalified Cepheid's Xpert HIV-1 Qual XC which demonstrates excellent performance standards along with top quality safety and reliability measures. The in vitro nucleic acid amplification test identifies HIV-1 total nucleic acids from both dried blood spots and whole blood specimens while delivering extended strain coverage and results up to seven to ten days before seroconversion. The test gained approval as an early diagnostic tool for infants as well as adolescents and adults in professional and laboratory environments.

In April 2024, doctors received US FDA clearance to use Abbott's (US) i-STAT TBI cartridge with whole blood to assess concussion patients at bedside locations and produce lab-quality results within 15 minutes.

In March 2024, SEKISUI Diagnostics received EUA authorization to market the OSOM Flu SARS-CoV-2 Combo Test. The test gained approval for both professional settings and home use.

In December 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) joined forces with Project HOPE to extend their HIV testing services to HIV-positive young people in Sub-Saharan Africa. In October 2023, The IVD kit and automated testing platform NeuMoDx received CE certification from QIAGEN. The initiative led to increased revenue and market share for the company.

Conclusion:

The Point of Care (POC) diagnostics market grows as worldwide healthcare systems seek rapid and precise diagnostic tools that can be used in multiple settings. Market demands are driven by the necessity to control chronic illnesses like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions along with acute infectious diseases which include pandemic-causing pathogens. Diagnostic applications span various areas including glucose monitoring and infectious disease testing as well as cardiac, pregnancy, and cancer diagnostics which enable healthcare delivery across hospitals, clinics, and remote patient locations.

North American healthcare market dominance persists because of advanced technologies and robust infrastructure while the Asia Pacific region experiences the highest growth rate due to increased healthcare funding and better diagnostic access along with a rising patient base. European diagnostic solutions progress through sustainable practices alongside digital integration technologies. The adoption of technologies including lateral flow assays along with molecular diagnostics and digital microfluidics exemplifies the transition to diagnostic platforms which offer faster results and enhanced portability and connectivity.

Major challenges persist such as unequal access in under-resourced areas along with complicated regulatory requirements and the essential need to standardize and integrate data systems. Home-based testing adoption along with digital health platform integration and investment into next-generation diagnostic technologies creates substantial opportunities for market growth.

The Research Insights report delivers vital direction for stakeholders such as device manufacturers, healthcare providers, technology partners and investors who aim to successfully operate within this changing market landscape.

With projected growth to US$ 68.5 billion by 2030, the POC diagnostics market presents significant opportunities. Companies will reach long-term success in the changing global healthcare sector through innovation adoption and patient-centred solutions while maintaining regulatory compliance.

