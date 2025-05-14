Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Influencer Marketing And Live Shopping Drive Growth Amid Regulatory Shifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Australia, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Social commerce market in Australia is expected to grow by 19.8% on annual basis to reach US$3.76 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 21.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 3.14 billion to approximately USD 8.58 billion.

The growth of social commerce in Australia is driven by increasing consumer engagement on social media platforms, the influence of digital content on purchasing decisions, and the expansion of interactive shopping formats. With Australian consumers already engaging in social shopping, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok play a key role in reshaping the retail experience. As more businesses integrate shopping features and influencer-driven campaigns into their strategies, consumer confidence in in-app purchases and social commerce transactions is expected to grow, further fueling market expansion.

Brands will continue to invest in authentic, community-driven content to build trust and engagement with their audiences. As social commerce becomes more embedded in digital shopping habits, businesses that leverage live shopping, influencer partnerships, and seamless social integrations will be well-positioned to capitalize on this evolving retail landscape.

The increasing integration of shopping features into social media platforms is a key factor fueling this expansion, making it easier for consumers to browse and purchase products within their preferred digital environments. Major global platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, are leading the Australian social commerce market. They utilize their extensive user bases to enable seamless in-app purchasing experiences. These platforms have evolved into essential business sales channels, allowing brands to engage directly with consumers and drive sales through interactive content. As consumer adoption of social commerce increases, retailers invest more in digital strategies to leverage social media for product discovery, engagement, and conversions, further strengthening the sector's growth.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in Australia's Social Commerce Market

The social commerce market in Australia is expanding rapidly, with major global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok driving adoption. Strategic partnerships, such as EssilorLuxottica's collaboration with Pattern, highlight the increasing focus on strengthening online retail presence through social commerce. As competition intensifies, businesses must enhance their digital strategies to leverage the evolving consumer shopping behavior on social platforms.

The competitive and regulatory landscape will evolve over the next 2-4 years, requiring businesses to navigate stricter compliance measures while capitalizing on growth opportunities. New privacy and safety regulations introduced by the Australian government will impact social media platforms, particularly regarding age restrictions and data privacy protections. Companies operating in the social commerce space must adapt to these regulatory changes while continuing to innovate their offerings. As investment in social shopping, live commerce, and influencer marketing grows, businesses that align with emerging trends and compliance requirements will be best positioned for long-term success in Australia's dynamic social commerce environment.

Rising Adoption of Social Commerce Platforms



Social commerce is gaining significant traction in Australia, with approximately 53% of consumers engaging in social shopping activities. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok lead this trend, enabling users to discover and purchase products directly through social media channels. For instance, Facebook and Instagram have integrated shopping features that allow businesses to showcase products and facilitate in-app purchases.

The widespread use of social media in Australia, where users spend an average of over two and a half hours daily on these platforms, has created a conducive environment for social commerce. The convenience of browsing and purchasing within the same app appeals to consumers, reducing friction in the buying process. Additionally, social media's visual and interactive nature enhances product discovery and engagement, encouraging impulse purchases. As more businesses integrate shopping features into their social media strategies, consumers are likely to become increasingly comfortable with in-app purchasing, further driving the growth of social commerce.

Influence of Social Media on Consumer Purchasing Decisions



Social media platforms have become pivotal in shaping consumer purchasing behavior in Australia. Many consumers use these platforms to discover new products and brands, often influenced by content from peers, influencers, and brands themselves. For instance, the skincare brand Vaseline has leveraged influencer partnerships on social media to connect with younger, skincare-conscious audiences, resulting in sales that vastly exceeded forecasts.

Influencer content's authenticity and relatability resonate with consumers, making them more likely to trust and act on product recommendations. Social media's interactive features, such as likes, comments, and shares, facilitate community building and peer validation, further influencing purchasing decisions. As the influencer marketing sector in Australia continues to expand, businesses are expected to invest more heavily in influencer partnerships to drive sales through social commerce channels. This strategy will likely become more sophisticated, focusing on micro-influencers and authentic content to maintain consumer trust.

Growth of Live Shopping Events



Live shopping, which combines real-time video streaming with instant purchasing, is emerging as a trend in Australia's social commerce landscape. Retailers host live events on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to showcase products, answer questions, and offer exclusive deals, creating an interactive shopping experience.

The desire for interactive and immersive shopping experiences drives the popularity of live shopping. Consumers appreciate the ability to see products demonstrated live, ask questions, and receive immediate responses, which enhances trust and reduces hesitation in purchasing. Investment in live-stream shopping activities is expected to boost social commerce expansion in Australia. As consumers become more accustomed to live shopping formats, retailers are likely to adopt this approach more widely, integrating it into their sales and marketing strategies to drive engagement and sales.

Key Players and New Entrants



Established players such as Facebook and Instagram have integrated shopping features, enabling businesses to showcase products and facilitate purchases within the apps. TikTok is also expanding its social commerce capabilities, recognizing the platform's influence on consumer purchasing decisions. In 2024, EssilorLuxottica partnered with e-commerce brand Pattern to enhance the online presence of its Ray-Ban and Oakley brands in Australia, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its position in the social commerce space.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



The Australian social commerce market is experiencing increased collaboration and strategic partnerships as brands seek to expand their digital presence and improve engagement with online consumers. In 2024, EssilorLuxottica partnered with e-commerce brand Pattern to enhance its online marketplace strategy in Australia, specifically for Ray-Ban and Oakley. This collaboration aims to strengthen the brands' visibility across social commerce platforms, ensuring consumers a more seamless and targeted shopping experience. As social commerce continues to grow, more businesses are forming partnerships with e-commerce enablers and digital marketing firms to optimize their online sales channels. These strategic alliances enable brands to leverage data-driven insights, influencer marketing, and social media integrations to maximize conversions. Moving forward, additional mergers and acquisitions in the social commerce space are expected as companies focus on expanding their reach and capitalizing on digital shopping trends in Australia.

