Innovative Trainer Makes Healthy Habits Achievable

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity in the United States is a serious, yet common and costly, chronic disease. According to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 42% of Americans are obese, which accounts for almost $173 billion in medical expenditures.

What are some ways healthcare experts can help Americans get this growing medical crisis under control?

Dr. David“Pete” Peterson , assistant professor of exercise science at Cedarville University, has focused his professional career in helping people manage a healthy lifestyle through exercise. It is his desire to help everyday people create good habits by getting into a healthier physical condition.

With help from the new Commander Total Body Trainer, designed by Peterson, people with all levels of athletic ability and all kinds of fitness goals can improve their health.

Peterson began designing his all-in-one fitness machine in 2020, when individuals were forced to move away from public fitness centers because of COVID-19.

He started with a five-in-one lower body trainer that was unveiled at Cedarville University in 2022. This device focused on five simple exercises that individuals with decreased mobility and other health concerns could safely perform. The new Total Body Trainer takes potential workouts a step further.

The new machine, which uses the person's body weight and resistance bands, is more comprehensive than Peterson's initial trainer. The new Total Body Trainer allows users to perform over 20 different exercises and can be used in various commercial and personal settings.

The Total Body Trainer debuted on Cedarville's campus in some of Peterson's exercise classes for university faculty and staff in March 2025.

“Dr. Peterson is attentive, supportive and thorough,” said Dr. Sarah Gump, director of strategic communications at Cedarville and one of the students in Peterson's class.“The Total Body Trainer is customizable to your personal physique and goals. I love to end my day with a good workout.”

Peterson, a retired Navy veteran, spent four years teaching at the U.S. Naval Academy before coming to Cedarville as assistant professor of exercise science in 2018. He specializes in weight training, strength and conditioning. His degrees in exercise science and his history as a competitive powerlifter make him the right person to pioneer new training devices.

“Though I initially made it for home gym and personal training use, I do see the machine having wider applications and plan to make it commercially available,” Peterson said.“It takes up minimal space and is easy to store, so it's perfectly suited for both personal use and group exercise classes. I am excited to have several of these trainers here at Cedarville for faculty, staff and student use.”

The first batch of trainers arrived from the manufacturer in February, and Peterson will make any necessary tweaks to the design before making the trainers more widely available.

