The Future Demographic In South Africa In 2040: South Africa's Population To Shrink By 15.7% By 2040
The population of South Africa is predicted to decline by 15.7%, due to changes in net migration and natural change, standing at a total of 74.0 million citizens by 2040. The birth rate in South Africa is anticipated to fall between 2024 and 2040. Middle Youth (aged 30-44) will represent the largest portion of the population by 2040.
Generational cohorts in South Africa will continue to influence consumer expenditure based on their specific purchasing habits and unique demands.
