The Future Demographic In South Africa In 2040: South Africa's Population To Shrink By 15.7% By 2040

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The population of South Africa is predicted to decline by 15.7%, due to changes in net migration and natural change, standing at a total of 74.0 million citizens by 2040. The birth rate in South Africa is anticipated to fall between 2024 and 2040. Middle Youth (aged 30-44) will represent the largest portion of the population by 2040.

Generational cohorts in South Africa will continue to influence consumer expenditure based on their specific purchasing habits and unique demands.

South Africa in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings

Summary

South Africa and the World in 2040

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation Population Segmentation

