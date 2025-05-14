Otus Launches AI Advisory Board To Bring Voices Of K-12 Leaders To The Forefront Of Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, IL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, today announced the formation of the Otus AI Advisory Board, a dynamic group of education leaders dedicated to guiding the future of AI within Otus and across the K-12 education sector.

Since its inception in January 2025, the advisory board has grown to include district administrators, school principals, teachers, and instructional technology specialists, collectively representing more than 20 districts across 11 states. The diverse makeup of the board includes representation from urban, suburban, and rural communities with varying socioeconomic statuses, reflecting Otus' ongoing commitment to the diverse needs of all school districts.

“AI holds incredible potential for K-12 education, but it's essential we get it right,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus.“Educators should have a seat at the table when it comes to shaping how AI is used in schools. By establishing our AI Advisory Board, we are creating a space to listen to and learn from educators-ensuring our innovations align with the real needs of those we serve.”

The Otus AI Advisory Board meets monthly, providing valuable insights and feedback on AI-related initiatives and tools. A recent session illustrates the board's hands-on approach, where members submitted real-world AI challenges from their districts for peers to collaboratively problem-solve using a structured protocol. During this meeting, the board tackled the challenge of integrating AI tools in classrooms where teachers were initially resistant due to concerns about cheating. Suggestions from members included showcasing the relevance of AI to real-world careers, introducing AI tools with teacher-approved safeguards, and strategically using AI tools that emphasize creativity and student engagement.

Otus team members coordinate the board's activities, bringing expertise in education technology, product development, and classroom instruction to facilitate meaningful discussions and actionable outcomes. Additionally, board members have exclusive opportunities to engage in resource-sharing and test new AI features, like Otus Insights , which is designed to support educators with everyday tasks and data analysis.

"Being part of the AI Advisory Board has really opened my eyes to how AI can support both teachers and students in meaningful ways,” said Caitlin Wlezien, Instructional Technology Coordinator for Wood Dale School District 7 in Illinois.“ It's been great connecting with other educators, sharing ideas, and finding new, creative ways to bring technology into the classroom."

Several board members also recently participated in Otus' webinar, “ Shaping the Future of AI in Education , ” underscoring their collective commitment to furthering responsible AI use.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most-student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com .

