Top Five Trends In Cannabis | Rise Of HDIC Products: Tailored Offerings Spark Industry Evolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore regulatory changes, market challenges, and opportunities across adult-use, medical, and CBD sectors. Gain insights with historic data and forecasts to 2027.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Cannabis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regulatory fluctuations, corporate challenges, cross-category intersections, adult-use dominance, the ongoing rise of HDIC products and tailored product offerings are resulting in both challenges and opportunities for the cannabis industry.

The Top Five Trends in Cannabis Global report is designed specifically for current and potential stakeholders in the emerging legal cannabis market. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size and scope of the global cannabis environment, examining the historic and future market trends.

Delving into the forces shaping the emerging legal industry including regulatory momentum, dynamics of current illicit consumption, changing consumer behaviour and corporate activity, the report identifies opportunities and challenges across medical, adult-use cannabis and CBD. Forecasts in the reports are available to 2027.

Key findings

Regulatory ebbs and flows

Cannabis regulatory developments are often hard to predict. This is likely to continue to be the case in the forecast period, especially as geopolitical and socioeconomic conflicts and challenges intensify. In this context, and considering the complexities that characterise the cannabis industry, governments are unlikely to see cannabis legalisation as a top priority.

Adult-use legacy and cross-category interpositions

Although the opening of the cannabis industry has been occurring across the medical, CBD & other non-intoxicating cannabinoids, and adult-use categories, the latter is usually the most influential category in terms of revenue generation and impact on general cannabis-related legislative developments.

Continuous rise of intoxicating hemp-derived products

Hemp-derived intoxicating products are still proliferating, and the consequences are manifold. While it has been enhancing the competition with the legal adult-use category and increasing the chances of cannabis scrutiny from governmental bodies, health authorities and consumers, it has also been opening revenue opportunities in markets in which HDIC products are regulated.

Increasingly tailored product innovation

Cannabis product innovation has been touching on a range of features and functionalities, making them more appealing to a wider breadth of consumers and consequently increasing the "democratisation" and "normalisation" of cannabis.

Corporate challenges in uncertain periods

The last couple of years have been challenging for some cannabis companies, most notably in mature markets such as the US and Canada. Unclear legislative frameworks, high tax burdens, oversupply issues, price decreases, low profitability and an uncertain macroeconomic scenario are among the difficulties that cannabis players have had to confront.

Product coverage: Adult-Use Cannabis, CBD & Other Non-Intoxicating Cannabinoids, Medical Cannabis.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Adult-use category as the driving force behind the global legal market

Top five trends in cannabis Top five trends uncovered

Regulatory ebbs and flows



Regulation as the main driving force behind future growth

Japan as an example of distinct regulatory measures across the three categories Clear legislation as a fundamental step for opportunities to arise

Adult-use legacy and cross-category interpositions



Adult-use category to continue to dominate the global industry

The category intersections in the legacy Dutch market Adult-use cannabis to remain as the main value growth generator

Continuous rise of intoxicating hemp-derived products



The ongoing boom of HDIC products in the US and its consequences

Mainstreaming and "democratisation" of HDIC goods show no sign of slowing down A category full of opportunities and doubts

Increasingly tailored product innovation



Cannabis consumers' demands become more targeted and niche

Kiva's edibles brand Camino applies a clear need states-focus and language

Cannabis-based drinks taping into the continuing decline of alcohol consumption Specific product proposals as one of the main avenues for value growth in cannabis

Corporate challenges in uncertain periods



A blend of internal and external factors impacting the legal cannabis sector

Turmoil in one of the US's legacy states Opportunities can arise despite the challenging scenario

Conclusion



Future implications Opportunities for growth

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900