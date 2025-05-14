Heads Up! Alectra Reminds Residents To Stay Safe Around Powerlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerline Safety Week is here, and Alectra Utilities is urging the public to be extra cautious around powerlines, whether working on job sites or tackling spring projects at home.

According to the Electrical Safety Authority, more than 40 per cent of Ontarians mistakenly believe that direct contact is required to get a shock or burn from a powerline. However, electricity can arc from the line to any object that comes within three metres, such as a ladder, branch or tool, and cause serious injury or death.

“Powerline Safety Week is an important time to remind everyone about the serious and frequently misunderstood risks that powerlines present,” said Patience Cathcart, Director of Data Science and Public Safety Officer, Electrical Safety Authority.“Public safety is one of our highest priorities. By working together to raise awareness, we can help reduce the risk of accidents and protect lives.”

“Ensuring the safety of Alectra employees, customers and the public remains our top priority,” said Chris Hudson, Senior Vice President, Network Operations at Alectra Utilities.“Together, we can ensure an electrically safe and secure community for all."

Every year, injuries and even fatalities occur when people inadvertently come into contact with overhead, often during routine activities like landscaping, digging, or operating equipment under overhead powerlines.

Here are six essential safety tips to always follow:

Always maintain awareness of overhead powerlines when engaging in outdoor activities. Identify all powerlines, including those obscured by foliage, near residential and work areas.You do not have to touch a powerline to get a deadly shock. Electricity can jump or“arc” to you or your tools if you get too close. Always keep a 3-metre gap between you, your tools and powerlines.There is no way of knowing if a powerline is live just by looking at it. Wires do not have to spark to indicate they are live. Always assume a downed powerline is energized and dangerous. Call 9-1-1 and the local utility immediately and ensure everyone stays at least 10 metres back-about the length of a school bus-from fallen powerlines.Prioritize safety by contacting Ontario One Call at 1-800-400-2255 before initiating any excavation or construction project, ensuring the detection of underground utilities, including powerlines. The locate will only identify utility owned underground line. Customer owned underground lines will require a private locate.Avoid flying kites, drones, or other objects near powerlines, as even non-metallic items can conduct electricity, posing severe risks.Help children find safe places to play, away from utility poles and powerlines. Remind children never to climb trees near powerlines, since leaves and branches can hide the wires.

For more information about powerline safety, visit: Powerline Safety | Alectra Utilities .

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

