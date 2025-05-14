Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 37.08 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 18.62% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic analysis of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market reveals strong growth potential, especially in regions like North America where regulatory mandates and advanced digital infrastructure drive adoption. While rising cyberattacks and AI integration create robust demand, high implementation costs and talent shortages present entry barriers. Market entrants should focus on offering scalable, AI-driven, and compliance-ready solutions with flexible pricing models. Partnering with MSSPs and investing in regional talent development can unlock high-growth opportunities and competitive differentiation. Lewes, Delaware, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.62% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.46 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 37.08 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The Cyber Threat Intelligence Market is witnessing strong growth due to rising data breaches, global digitalization, and real-time threat monitoring needs. Key Highlights of the Report :

Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Overview

Market Driver

Rising Frequency and Sophistication of Cyberattacks : The rising incidence of targeted cyberattacks in various sectors-especially finance, healthcare, and government-has compelled enterprises to implement sophisticated cyber threat intelligence (CTI) systems. As ransomware, phishing, APTs (Advanced Persistent Threats), and zero-day exploits become increasingly complex, conventional security technologies are inadequate. Organizations increasingly necessitate threat intelligence tools that provide real-time insights, contextual threat data, and actionable warnings to manage risks and maintain operational resilience.

Integration of AI, ML, and Automation in Threat Detection : The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) systems has emerged as a significant catalyst for market expansion. These technologies facilitate automated threat identification, behavioral analytics, and predictive modeling, enabling enterprises to proactively address cyber hazards. AI-powered CTI solutions can analyze extensive amounts of unstructured data from worldwide sources, detect unfamiliar danger patterns, and minimize false positives. As organizations transition to digital-first frameworks, the demand for AI-enhanced cybersecurity infrastructure is growing swiftly.

Regulatory Compliance and Data Protection Mandates : As global data privacy legislation and industry-specific security regulations-such as GDPR (Europe), HIPAA (U.S. healthcare), CCPA (California), and PCI-DSS (payment industry)-are increasingly enforced, organizations under pressure to improve their cybersecurity measures. Cyber threat intelligence tools facilitate regulatory compliance by ongoing monitoring, risk assessment, and substantiated audit trails. The integration of data protection into operational strategy is rapidly advancing due to legislative mandates for the implementation of CTI platforms.

Market Restraint

High Deployment and Operational Costs : Establishing a comprehensive CTI platform necessitates substantial expenditure on software license, infrastructure, and qualified personnel. Furthermore, recurring expenses associated with data subscriptions, system enhancements, and threat feed integrations can accumulate rapidly. For small and medium-sized firms (SMEs), these costs frequently surpass budget limits, rendering them reluctant to implement advanced CTI technologies. In the absence of scalable pricing structures or adaptable deployment alternatives, cost constitutes a significant obstacle to market penetration.

Global Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Talent : Optimal deployment of threat intelligence systems necessitates skilled people with extensive knowledge in cyber forensics, threat modeling, and analytics. The cybersecurity sector confronts a widely recognized talent deficit, with millions of vacancies unoccupied worldwide. This scarcity constrains organizations-particularly in developing markets-from effectively analyzing and responding to threat data. Thus, the return on investment in CTI platforms may decline without sufficient human resources to provide insights and event reaction.

Privacy Concerns and Data Integration Complexity : Threat intelligence frequently entails the acquisition and dissemination of sensitive information among internal systems and external collaborators. This elicits apprehensions around data ownership, user privacy, and adherence to local and international regulations. Furthermore, the integration of CTI solutions with legacy security systems, SIEM platforms, and endpoint technologies presents significant technological challenges. Incompatible formats, absence of standardization, and fragmented data flows generate silos, diminish intelligence accuracy, and impede threat response times-thereby constraining overall efficacy.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, propelled by substantial cybersecurity expenditures, early implementation of threat intelligence systems, and the presence of prominent players. Stringent regulatory frameworks such as CISA and GDPR-equivalent laws facilitate proactive threat mitigation, positioning the region as a center for innovation and investment. The robust ecosystem of MSSPs and technology behemoths propels market maturation and worldwide preeminence.

Key Players

The“Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Optiv Security, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc., Webroot Inc., LogRhythm, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Anomali, Farsight Security, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Application, and Geography.



Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, by Type:



On-Premise

Cloud



Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, by Application:





Government



IT and Telecommunications



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Retail



Healthcare

Transportation



Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, by Geography





North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

