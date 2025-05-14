(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising need for secure, low-latency networks in automation and critical industries drives the industrial wireline networking market growth. Pune, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Wireline Networking Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the Industrial Wireline Networking Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.18% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Industrial Ethernet Switches

Siemens AG – SCALANCE Industrial Network Devices

Rockwell Automation, Inc. – Stratix Industrial Switches

ABB Ltd. – ABB Ethernet/IP Communication Modules

Schneider Electric SE – ConneXium Ethernet Switches

Belden Inc. – Hirschmann Industrial Ethernet Switches

Moxa Inc. – Industrial Ethernet Gateways

Honeywell International Inc. – Experion Industrial Network Systems

General Electric Company (GE) – GE Ethernet Controllers

Eaton Corporation plc – Industrial Ethernet Infrastructure Solutions

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG – FL SWITCH Ethernet Devices

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG – EtherCAT Communication Solutions

Advantech Co., Ltd. – Industrial Ethernet Switches

HMS Networks AB – Anybus Industrial Communication Modules B&R Industrial Automation GmbH (a part of ABB) – X20 Ethernet Interfaces Industrial Wireline Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising adoption of industrial automation and IIoT is driving demand for high-speed, low-latency, and reliable wireline networks.

The U.S. industrial wireline networking market was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.13%. Growth is driven by rising investments in smart manufacturing, robust infrastructure, and the adoption of automation across sectors. The market will continue expanding due to strong demand for secure, low-latency communication in critical industries.

By Deployment: On-Premise Dominates While Cloud Registers Fastest CAGR

The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 58% of revenue share, attributed to the increasing requirement for custom control and data security in industrial networks. Sectors with intricate and sometimes sensitive infrastructure - namely, oil & gas and defense - remain quite dependent on on-premise solutions to provide greater network security, lower latency, and absolute data ownership. Such methods offer flexibility and are favored when management decisions need to be made in real-time with low risk.

The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Here, the network infrastructure can be managed in a scalable and cost-effective way using the cloud, especially attractive to small and medium enterprises who want to have little upfront investment. Faster adoption is being catalyzed by the emergence of edge computing, cloud-native industrial applications, and data consumption of AI-embedded products through cloud-grade enterprise platforms. As more hybrid cloud models emerge, even some organizations that are security conscious are moving elements of their operations to cloud-based wireline management systems.

By Application: Industrial Ethernet Leads, Fieldbus Grows Fastest

Industrial Ethernet segment dominated the market and accounted for 65% of revenue share in 2023, given its unrivalled scalability, velocity, and support for large-bandwidth industrial operations. The ability to run on top of different technologies and compatibility with different industrial protocols are giving it an edge to be the solution of choice for most real-time applications like robotics, process automation, and smart manufacturing. The power of deterministic data transmission and its growing interest in Time-Sensitive Networking applications are further strengthening its leadership.

Fieldbus is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032. The shift towards Ethernet is making headway, but Fieldbus will still always have an important role to play in older systems and industries where safe, low-speed, and power-efficient communication is required. Moreover, more recent Fieldbus protocols with Ethernet interoperation are propelling contemporary applications. Being used in remote terminal units and harsh environments, it is hardy and can be configured for certain industrial applications.

Industrial Wireline Networking Market Segmentation:

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud

By Application



Industrial Ethernet Fieldbus

By Region: North America Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Fastest CAGR

Asia-Pacific segment dominated the market and accounted for 32% of revenue share, Due to Rapid industrialization, coupled with strong government support for smart manufacturing and the rising adoption of automation, primarily in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, drives the demand for industrial wireline networking in the Asia Pacific region. Its proximity to large-scale investments in industrial IoT infrastructure, particularly in the automotive, electronics, and energy fields. These nations have a desire to modernise their industrial backbone, which is driving high-speed yet secure networking requirements.

North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the period from 2024 to 2032, due to technological advancements and increasing prerequisites for Industry 4.0-based solutions. Booming investment from the U.S. and Canada, driven by industry, particularly in oil & gas, automotive, as well as aerospace, into smart factories, automation, and real-time data exchange. This growth trajectory will benefit from the region's strong focus on cybersecurity and high infrastructure readiness, which will pave the way for enterprises to operate better and experience continuous machine-to-machine communication.

Recent Developments in 2024



March 2024 – Cisco Systems launched its next-gen industrial switch series with advanced security features and higher port density, aimed at manufacturing plants and energy grids.

April 2024 – Belden Inc. introduced its new Gigabit Ethernet cable optimized for harsh environments, designed to support next-gen industrial automation standards. May 2024 – Siemens AG expanded its SCALANCE line with ruggedized wireline networking products tailored for rail and smart city infrastructure.





