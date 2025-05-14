Shannon Larson Joins Riviera Home USA As Marketing Manager

Riviera Home USA offers a wide range of high-quality scatter rugs, area rugs, and bath mats, and is expanding into additional bath and home textile categories. Known for accessible design, durability, and global craftsmanship, Riviera Home USA partners wi

Riviera Home USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Larson as Marketing Manager,

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Riviera Home USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Larson as Marketing Manager, effective March 24, 2025. In her new role, Shannon will lead all marketing initiatives for the brand, driving strategy, digital presence, and brand growth during a period of exciting transformation and expansion.Shannon brings nearly a decade of experience in e-commerce, digital marketing, and luxury retail. She has developed and led omni-channel marketing strategies for high-end home and lifestyle brands, with a focus on building strong brand identities and driving growth across digital platforms.“We are very pleased to add Shannon to our team,” said Jack Toolan, President.“She is very talented and will be a tremendous asset as we evolve our business.”“I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Riviera Home USA at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth,” said Larson.“With strong product development capabilities and a clear vision for expansion, there are incredible opportunities ahead to further establish the brand as a leader in the textile and home décor space. I look forward to contributing to this next chapter and building on the inspiring work already in motion.”About Riviera Home USARiviera Home USA offers a wide range of high-quality scatter rugs, area rugs , and bath mats, and is expanding into additional bath and home textile categories. Known for accessible design, durability, and global craftsmanship, Riviera Home USA partners with skilled artisans to bring versatile home textile solutions to customers across North America. Visit rivierahomeusa for more information.

Michael Twer-VP Business Development

Riviera Home USA

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.