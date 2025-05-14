Gusui Wu Joins Geneneer As Senior Scientific Advisor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Wu has over 30 years of experience in the agriculture industry and started his career with Monsanto. He worked for 15 years at DuPont Pioneer (now Corteva) as Senior Research Director and Technology & Innovation Lead BAIC, then for seven years at Syngenta as Technology Advisor, VP of Technology. Dr. Wu has played a pivotal role in advancing seed and trait innovation including biotech traits, gene editing and other seed technologies.

Dr. Kinneret Shefer, Co-founder and CEO of GeneNeer said, "GeneNeer is fortunate to welcome Gusui to the company as Senior Scientific Advisor. We will benefit from his insightful scientific rigor, vision and leadership, as we accelerate the development of our disruptive crop gene-editing platforms."

Dr. Wu's appointment follows the recent addition of Dr. Haven Baker as Senior Business Advisor – both are widely recognized for their impactful contributions to crop seed innovation.

GeneNeer is building a robust, science-driven ecosystem to deliver next-generation, non-GMO gene-edited crops – starting with potatoes. Dr. Wu's and Dr. Baker's guidance strengthens the company's mission to reshape the crop seed industry with faster, safer and high-impact solutions.

"GeneNeer is positioned for a major breakthrough, armed with game-changing technologies and international experts, and ready to raise the resources needed to reimagine and redefine the crop industry," Shefer added.

About GeneNeer :

GeneNeer develops rapid-delivery Crop Gene-editing Platforms to enable rolling innovation in high-value, non-GM crops. The company has developed two proprietary gene-editing platforms with numerous advantages for crop variety development; although the technologies are agnostic, they are especially beneficial in vegetative crops, such as potatoes – GeneNeer's internal focus.

