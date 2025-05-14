Techmer PM Unveils Colab And Fibertech Connect At Dalton Fiber Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Innovation and Collaboration: Techmer PM's New CoLab Delivers Expert Support in A Collaborative Workspace

CLINTON, Tenn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM is thrilled to unveil the new state-of-the-art collaboration center, CoLab, located within the Fiber Center in Dalton, Georgia.

The CoLab is designed to be a premier polymer materials collaboration center, offering a unique environment where customers can explore the intersection of their initiatives and Techmer's capabilities in materials and design. It houses the application lab, color lab, and design center, each equipped with advanced technology and resources to support a wide range of projects.

Mike McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM, expressed his enthusiasm for the new CoLab. "At Techmer, we believe that innovation thrives in a collaborative environment. The CoLab is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best resources and support to bring their ideas to life. We are excited to see the groundbreaking projects emerging from this space," he said.

Key Features and Benefits of the CoLab:



Collaborative Workspace: The CoLab provides a dynamic and flexible space for teams to work together, fostering innovation and creativity.

State-of-the-Art Technology: Equipped with the latest tools and equipment, the CoLab enables rapid prototyping and streamlined processes.

One-of-a-Kind Pilot Plant Capability: This unique feature allows for real-time testing and development of new materials and products.

Physical and Digital Exhibits: Continuously refreshed exhibits showcase the latest advancements and case studies in materials and design. Expert Support: Customers can access Techmer's expert know-how, guidance, and personalized assistance to ensure successful project outcomes.



The CoLab represents a significant investment in Dalton and Northwest Georgia communities and will serve as a hub for local professionals, including executives, R&D teams, technical experts, marketers, and designers, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and growth.

"By establishing the CoLab in Dalton, Techmer reinforces our commitment to the local synthetic fibers industry. It's a leap forward for our industry, and we're empowering customers to push the boundaries of what's possible in materials and design. We look forward to seeing the transformative projects that will come to life in the CoLab," said Reid Gillam, business unit director – fibers, Techmer PM.

Alongside the introduction of the CoLab, Techmer PM also announced the commencement of Fibertech Connect, a series of customized, one-on-one design sessions held in the CoLab. This initiative replaces the traditional Fibertech conference for 2025, allowing for more direct and personalized engagement with customers. Fibertech Connect sessions will focus on speed-to-market by utilizing Techmer's established co-design process and leveraging the resources of the CoLab. TechmerVision, a unique web-based design tool, will also be integrated into these sessions to enable designers and engineers to communicate, collaborate, and innovate with the creation and application of new colors.

The CoLab and Fibertech Connect were celebrated at the Fiber Center with the Techmer team on May 8, 2025.

To learn more about the CoLab or Fibertech Connect, please visit the Techmer PM website or email ....

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its“Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at