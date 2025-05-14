‘Canada’S Diner’ Is Back Reopen For Business In Millwoods

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A beloved fixture of the Alberta suburb, the Canadian diner restaurant has enhanced its look to match its menu & service









MILLWOODS, Alberta, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 70 years, Denny's Canada has offered their local Canadian communities a place for people to come in, sit down, and connect over quality food. Situated in North-West Edmonton at 5011 - 25th Avenue, the newly revitalised Denny's Millwoods is ready to begin serving again.

Regional Manager of Alberta & Northern BC, Pawan Kumar, and his dedicated team are thrilled to be able to welcome guests back to their beloved location once more.“Back open 24 hours a day, our recently renovated Millwoods location offers an even better dining experience for all. Locals and visitors can now join us for all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even a late-night treat! Everyone is invited to stop by to experience the updated atmosphere, along with the same nostalgia and passion loved by all at Denny's Millwoods”.









Over the years, Denny's Millwoods has earned a reputation as the place where guests can enjoy their classic favourites, such as a Grand Slam or Savoury Omelette, while also having the opportunity to experience new, exciting menu items throughout the different seasons. Visitors and residents alike have the chance to experience the best in family dining while enjoying the beautiful, dynamic suburb of Millwoods.

“Along with the entire Denny's Canada team, I am thrilled to welcome guests back to Denny's Millwoods after our recent renovations. With these recent improvements, our Millwoods location can continue to provide amazing food and service to the local community for years to come,” shares Rajeev Nanda, Senior Director of Corporate Operations, Denny's Canada .“The Denny's Canada brand is committed to continually updating and improving our locations to serve you better. Come see our new look and enjoy the same great service today at Denny's Millwoods!”









Denny's Millwoods location is now open with seating available for 163 guests and will be operating 24 hours, 7 days a week. The team is delighted to be an active part of the close-knit local community once again, while offering outstanding diner delights at any time of day. It's always Diner Time at Denny's.









ABOUT DENNY'S CANADA

Acquired in 1992 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny's (Denny's Canada) is currently responsible for operating and franchising 87 restaurants nationally. Denny's Canada has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price.

More information can be found at or on social @dennyscanada .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

