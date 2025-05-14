Bitget Wallet Joins Consensus Toronto To Showcase Innovation And Growth

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, will participate in Consensus Toronto , one of Web3's most anticipated events, taking place from 14 May to 16 May, 2025. As the Web3 landscape matures, Bitget Wallet is stepping into the spotlight to highlight its latest advancements in cross-chain interoperability, smart contract security, and user-first design. The appearance follows the launch of Bitget Wallet's Shop with Crypto, an in-app marketplace for spending crypto on everyday goods, and the integration of Reserve's onchain index fund for easy access to diversified crypto portfolios within the wallet.

The three-day event brings together developers, entrepreneurs, investors, and builders from around the world to discuss the future of crypto, blockchain infrastructure, and decentralized finance. Bitget Wallet will be present onsite throughout the conference, engaging with attendees and industry leaders while showcasing new product features and ecosystem updates tailored for a rapidly evolving user base.

This year's edition of Consensus marks a significant inflection point for the industry. With prominent participants, including BlackRock and representatives from the White House, the event shows how far crypto has progressed toward institutional recognition and regulatory relevance. The presence of such stakeholders underscores a shifting narrative - from fringe technology to integral component of global financial conversation. Against this backdrop, Bitget Wallet aims to demonstrate how accessible and secure self-custody tools can serve as a gateway for mainstream adoption.

On the evening of May 14, Bitget Wallet will host an exclusive VIP Whisky Tasting Night as part of its Consensus Toronto presence. Set at a distinctive venue, the experience begins with a curated whiskey mixology session at Above/Below Ground, where guests will explore premium blends in an intimate, atmospheric setting, before the evening continues with a private dinner in a subterranean cave space from, offering a refined yet unconventional setting for deeper conversation and connection. Each VIP guest will also receive a personalized gold bar case containing their own engraved whiskey bottle - a keepsake designed to match the tone of the night: rare, immersive, and unforgettable.

Since launching as a core pillar of the Bitget ecosystem, Bitget Wallet has grown to support and integrate major DApps and DeFi protocols into its interface. With a focus on usability and security, the wallet has become a preferred choice for users looking to manage digital assets, swap tokens, and access decentralized apps. All within one seamless interface.

“Consensus is where some of the industry's most important ideas are shaped,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet .“Bitget Wallet is here to share how we're tackling the critical challenges of Web3 adoption and to collaborate with the ecosystem on what comes next.”

The participation in Consensus Toronto follows Bitget Wallet's presence at Solana Blockchain Futurist Conference and other major events throughout Canada Crypto Week. Reflecting Bitget's broader push to support decentralized innovation through accessible, secure, and user-centric infrastructure.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at