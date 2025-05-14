Ticketscandy Launches Zapier Integration, Bringing 7,000+ App Connections To Event Organizers

Zapier Integration

TicketsCandy now connects with Zapier, letting event organizers automate tasks and sync data with over 7,000 apps like Google Sheets, Gmail, HubSpot, and more.

- Dmitry YarchukLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For event organizers overwhelmed by spreadsheets and endless emails, relief is here. TicketsCandy has officially launched its new integration with Zapier , giving users access to over 7,000 popular apps, from Google Sheets to Slack, to help automate their event workflow and keep things running smoothly.This update means fewer late nights and more done in less time. Organizers can now instantly send ticket sales to a spreadsheet, add new attendees to a mailing list, or trigger a Slack notification when someone books a ticket.“This saves me hours every week,” said Angela, who runs weekend dance workshops in Chicago and was one of the beta testers for the new Zapier integration.“Before Zapier, I had to manually update my guest list and follow up with everyone. Now, it's all automatic - I get a ping when someone books, and they get a welcome email right away.”So, how does this help in real life? Here are just a few ways organizers are using the integration already:- Sync attendee lists to Google Sheets to print badges or track who's coming- Send a welcome email with Gmail the second someone places an order- Add customers to Mailchimp to remind them about the event later- Create a new contact in HubSpot to build long-term relationships- Post real-time updates in Slack so the whole team stays in the loop- Send SMS alerts when VIP tickets are running lowAnd it's not just for tech pros. With pre-made templates and simple setup, even first-time users can create“Zaps” (Zapier's word for automations) in minutes. There's no coding, and it works seamlessly with the order and attendee data already flowing through TicketsCandy.Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy, shared,“Most event organizers are juggling ten things at once. This integration helps take some of that weight off their shoulders. It's about giving people back their time and making it easier to grow their events .”To turn on the integration, organizers just need to head to the App Marketplace inside their TicketsCandy dashboard, and enable Zapier.As one organizer put it:“Zapier is like hiring a super-organized assistant who never sleeps.”With automation, events become simpler to manage and more efficient to run.

