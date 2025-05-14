Pharos Cloud 4.2 Delivers Security Upgrades For Higher Education And Modern Workplaces

Pharos Logo.

Upgrades include secure printing support for Windows Protected Print and Windows on Arm devices, plus enhanced controls for higher-ed and IT admins.

- Josh Orum, CEOWEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pharos Systems International , the leader in PrintOps , announced a significant update to Pharos Cloud , the modern print management platform trusted by global enterprises for its scalability, security, and reliability. The new Pharos Cloud 4.2 release introduces support for Windows Protected Print and Windows on Arm workstations, new capabilities for higher-ed customers, and enhancements to improve administrative control-further solidifying Pharos Cloud as a modern solution built for today's evolving print environments.“With today's release, we're enabling enterprises to meet modern requirements while giving administrators more control than ever before,” said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos.“Whether it's supporting Windows Protected Print, new device architectures, or giving higher-ed institutions new ways to control costs, Pharos Cloud continues to lead the way in making print secure, seamless, and simple.”Key highlights of the Pharos Cloud release:Support for Windows Protected Print and Windows on Arm Devices:As organizations adopt Microsoft's driverless Windows Protected Print mode to secure their print environment and Windows 11 on Arm devices for enhanced performance and AI capabilities, Pharos Cloud now supports Secure Release printing and tracking for these evolving environments.Secure Release and scan improvements:.Searchable scan destinations: Users can now search for folders in OneDrive, SharePoint, or network locations, speeding up workflows..IPv6 support: Enterprises adopting IPv6-only infrastructure can now leverage secure print capabilities on HP and Lexmark devices.Education Edition enhancements:New features designed for higher education institutions empower administrators to control student printing more efficiently:.Quota management: Set user-specific print and copy limits..Shared accounts: Quotas are pooled across all users in a group for flexible management..Admin tools: View and adjust print activity, issue refunds, and more-directly from the admin dashboard."Pharos Cloud is responding with agility and foresight to the evolving needs of today's digital workplace" said Robert Palmer, Research Vice President with IDC's Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions group.“Its support for emerging requirements like Windows Protected Print and Windows on Arm devices demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that enterprises should be looking for in a modern print management platform.”These updates reinforce Pharos Systems International's leadership within PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. By aligning with the needs of today's hybrid environments, Pharos continues to help IT teams drive digital transformation, reduce complexity, and deliver a secure, seamless printing experience for users.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos' modern print management software empowers organizations to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today's hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in West Henrietta, NY, Pharos has delivered innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit pharos.

