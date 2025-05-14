INTENNSE Launches Revolutionary Team Tennis League Redefining The Future Of The Sport

Fast-paced, fan-first, and athlete-driven, INTENNSE brings a bold new vision to professional tennis

- Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSEATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- INTENNSE , a groundbreaking professional tennis league backed by Triple B , an investment group recognized for championing transformative ventures, will introduce an innovative, high-energy, team-based competition to the sport. Launching this June in Atlanta, Georgia, INTENNSE blends the high-stakes action of top tennis with the thrill of team rivalries, delivering an immersive experience designed for today's fans and players.Unlike traditional tennis formats, INTENNSE prioritizes speed, innovation, and fan engagement, offering a fresh take on the sport. The league's dynamic structure-featuring fast-paced matches, interactive fan experiences, and a strong emphasis on player well-being-positions it as the future of professional tennis.“We are creating an electrifying experience that places fans closer to the sport-and the athletes-than ever before,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE.“We're breaking the mold with a team-driven format that supercharges the excitement, sparks deeper fan connections, and gives our athletes the visibility, recognition, and growth opportunities they've long deserved.”Why INTENNSE Stands Out✅ Team-Based Rivalries – Players compete in a high-stakes team format, adding strategy and camaraderie to every match.✅ Faster, More Engaging Matches – Optimized rules keep the action intense, ensuring non-stop thrills.✅ Next-Level Fan Experience – Interactive elements, behind-the-scenes access, and community-driven events bring fans closer to the game.✅ Athlete-First Approach – Players receive unparalleled support, branding opportunities, and a platform to grow their legacies.Launching Strong in the Southeast at The INTENNSE Arena“INTENNSE isn't just another league- it's a complete rethink of what sports entertainment can be," said Thomas Archer Bata, Director at Triple B. "We're betting on a bold vision that tears down old walls and brings athletes, fans, and the future of sport together like never before - in a venue unlike anything that's come before.”INTENNSE will debut this June in Atlanta with matches scheduled to be played at The INTENNSE Arena, a fully reimagined, high-energy tennis venue located inside Electric Owl Studios in Decatur, GA. This innovative 20,000 square foot, fully climate-controlled space is purpose-built for 21st-century sports consumption, featuring double-decker and end zone seating that puts fans at court level.Teams from Atlanta, Jacksonville and Tampa are slated to participate in the inaugural season. Season-one focus will center on fostering deep connections with local communities. The league's strategic growth plan includes grassroots engagement, media partnerships, and a year-round event calendar to sustain momentum.The 2025 schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date.About INTENNSE:INTENNSE is a new professional tennis league launching its inaugural season in June 2025, featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan experience. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Decatur, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive fan environment, INTENNSE is reimagining tennis for the next generation. Learn more at .

