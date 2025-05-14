Ebankit Launches New Report: 'Building Customer Loyalty Through Embedded Financial Services'

ebankIT's report offers actionable insights into how financial institutions can strengthen long-term customer relationships by embracing embedded finance.

- Renato Oliveira, CEO at ebankITPORTO, PORTUGAL, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ebankIT , a global digital banking platform provider, has launched its latest industry report,“Building Customer Loyalty Through Embedded Financial Services”, offering actionable insights into how financial institutions can strengthen long-term customer relationships by embracing embedded finance .As consumers increasingly expect seamless and personalized digital experiences, embedded financial services are rapidly becoming a key differentiator.ebankIT's new report highlights the dual benefit of these services, delivering immediate business impact and fostering long-term customer loyalty.Key themes of the report:- Transformative Use Cases: Real-world examples of how open APIs and integration technologies are enabling financial services within non-financial ecosystems.- A New Value Chain: How embedded finance is reshaping acquisition and retention strategies to maximize customer lifetime value.- Acquisition & Retention: Tactics to reduce friction and deliver financial services directly inside customers' favorite platforms and tools.- Cross-Industry Innovation: Emerging models that bring financial offerings into trusted platforms for enhanced convenience and engagement.- Platform Partner Guidance: Strategic advice for institutions on choosing the right embedded finance partner to support growth and scalability.“Embedded finance is an enabler of loyalty, but only when it is done right. Which is why we produced this report. We want to help our customers and innovators unlock the retention boost of embedded finance and start building deeper, longer-lasting relationships with clients and customers,” said Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT."Building Customer Loyalty Through Embedded Financial Services" is an essential reading for banks and financial institutions ready to lead in the next wave of digital transformation.The full report is available now and can be downloaded from here .

