Scott Becker's 'Virgin Clueless' Aims For 1 Million Downloads - Free On Kindle May 2324

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A provocative reverse age-gap romance novel with forbidden attraction, pulse-pounding suspense, and a haunting psychic twist.

- Book Envy ReviewsPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Male Romance Author Breaks Genre Boundaries with "Virgin Clueless " - Free on Kindle May 23–24Fueled by forbidden attraction, a reverse age gap, and a haunting psychic twist - Scott Becker's provocative romance novel scorches Kindle free May 23–24.When Scott Becker launched Virgin Clueless - a provocative reverse age-gap romance novel with pulse-pounding suspense - he never imagined it would ignite global buzz. But that's exactly what happened.Within days of release, readers in Germany, India, France, the U.K., Canada, and across the U.S. began downloading Becker's debut novel, drawn in by its blend of off-limits desire, high-stakes drama, and soul-deep obsession. Now, Virgin Clueless returns for a second global run - free on Kindle May 23–24, just in time for summer.Becker expects a surge of downloads during the two-day giveaway, with eyes on a million-reader milestone. Readers can grab their free copy here:“This isn't your mother's beach read,” says Becker.“It's bold, it's raw, and it doesn't ask permission.”The novel centers on Zoey Leary, a 32-year-old divorce attorney and secret hacker, who becomes dangerously obsessed with 18-year-old Dillon Race - a brawn millionaire who saves her best friend Emma, a Connecticut State Trooper, during a routine traffic stop. What starts as curiosity spirals into passion, betrayal, and a psychic bond that defies logic and morality.Becker, a former engagement ring specialist who spent three decades hearing real-world love stories, says Virgin Clueless was born from a desire to challenge traditional romance tropes - especially around power, attraction, and boundaries. “I wanted to explore what happens when the rules break - and we still want more,” he explains.“The love, the obsession, the guilt - all of it.”Virgin Clueless blends reverse age-gap romance, forbidden attraction, pulse-pounding suspense, and paranormal twists. With steamy moments and emotionally charged tension, Becker positions the novel as this summer's must-read for bold romance fans.About the Book Virgin Clueless is a provocative, high-stakes romance novel packed with obsession, betrayal, pulse-pounding suspense, and a haunting psychic twist no one sees coming. Perfect for readers who crave forbidden attraction, intense chemistry, and page-turning drama.Kindle Promotion Virgin Clueless will be free globally on Amazon Kindle on May 23–24, 2025. Download link:Media Contact Scott Becker ... TikTok: scott Instagram:Author Note Becker's dual life - part rule-breaking romantic, part boundary-pusher - defines his bold, disruptive brand of contemporary romance.

