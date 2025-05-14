Pollution Resulting From War: Environmental Time Bombs

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Resala Abdelrahim

Portsudan, (Sudanow)_

The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has led to significant and multifaceted negative impacts, such as the deterioration of natural resources, increased pressure on the environment due to displacement, and the exacerbation of the effects of climate change.

Sudanow discussed these topics with the environmental consultant Engineer: Yousif Ibrahim Hamza, a specialist in environmental and sustainability issues, to understand the environmental impacts resulting from the war.

Engineer Yousif began by stating: "When we talk about war, the first things that come to mind are the sounds of bullets and explosions, and the destruction that befalls buildings. However, what many do not see or pay attention to is that every bullet fired and every shell that explodes leaves behind gases and toxic substances that are released into the air and mix with people's breath. This is what is called war pollution or 'pollution resulting from combat operations'."

When ammunition explodes, fuel depots ignite, or military vehicles are burned, hazardous materials are released into the atmosphere, most notably:

* Very small particulate matter, invisible to the naked eye, known as PM2.5 and PM10, which enter the lungs and can reach the bloodstream.

* Harmful gases such as nitrogen and sulfur oxides, and heavy metals like lead and mercury, which originate from the remnants of ammunition and bullets.

* In addition to toxic substances resulting from the combustion of plastic, metallic, and rubber materials in vehicles and buildings.



Engineer Yousif added: "The accumulation of victims' bodies in the streets is one of the most horrific sights of this war. You see decomposed bodies left unburied, either due to the intensity of the battles, the lack of transportation, or the risk of sniping. This scene, in addition to being humanely shocking, is also an environmental time bomb, as the body begins to decompose and secrete organic fluids called 'leachate,' which contain: harmful bacteria such as E. coli that may cause diarrhea and infections; viruses and microorganisms that transfer to the surrounding environment; and foul odors that attract flies and wild animals."

This leads to water pollution: when rain falls or when bodies are near exposed water sources (such as seasonal streams, rivers, or wells), these leachates may seep and contaminate drinking water, transmitting diseases to humans and animals.

Among the potential effects is also the attraction of scavenger animals: such as stray dogs, hyenas, and vultures, which feed on the bodies. This change in animal behavior may lead to a significant increase in their numbers or their entry into residential areas, threatening human lives and disrupting the ecological balance.

Soil disruption: Some types of bacteria transfer to the soil and kill beneficial microorganisms, affecting its fertility and disrupting the biological cycle of plants.

There are many expected diseases due to this crisis, such as cholera: a highly contagious bacterial disease that affects the intestines and is transmitted through contaminated water and food, causing severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and death within hours if left untreated. This disease has spread in Kosti, Rabak, and most of the areas along the White Nile, the hospitals in Kosti have been overwhelmed with patients, with dozens dying as a result.

Hepatitis E: This is a virus transmitted through contaminated water, causing inflammation of the liver, which poses a particular risk to pregnant women and may lead to a high mortality rate. Many cases have appeared within the city of Al-Obaied, the capital of North Kordofan State.

It appears that young children are the most vulnerable in this war: because their bodies cannot tolerate dehydration, making diarrhea and cholera among the most dangerous problems they face. They are followed by pregnant women, who lose more fluids than usual during pregnancy, and any bacterial infection may lead to their death or the death of the fetus. The elderly also face these diseases and are considered to have weak immunity.

Reports issued by international organizations have confirmed the exacerbation of the negative impacts of the war on the environment and have highlighted various aspects of this issue. A report issued by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) indicated that the war is destroying the environment and the communities that depend on its natural resources, leading to land degradation, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity.

In previous reports, UNEP documented the deliberate destruction of natural resource infrastructure in Darfur by the Al-Daglou terrorist militia, such as the attack on rural water pumps. The cutting down of trees and the burning of crops and pastures by the Al-Daglou militia have also been reported.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) pointed out that the humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly since the beginning of the war in April 2023, affecting all aspects of children's lives, including their access to clean water and sanitation, which are essential factors for maintaining a healthy environment.

The Environmental Security Initiative classified Sudan as an environmental "hotspot" facing serious environmental threats and lacking resilience and adaptation mechanisms. The country has recorded low scores in indicators of food security, natural disasters, demographic pressure, and water risks.

News reports and non-governmental organizations indicate the pollution of water sources due to military activities, fuel leaks, and waste, in addition to the deterioration of agricultural land production due to security instability and the looting of crops by militia soldiers, leading to the disruption of agriculture. Impacts on wildlife due to hunting and habitat destruction have also been reported.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) affirmed that more than 10 million people have been displaced due to the war in Sudan, both within the country and across borders. This massive displacement places significant pressure on the natural resources in the areas hosting the displaced, such as deforestation to provide fuel and shelter, water source pollution, and land degradation due to overuse.

It also pointed out that Sudan is among the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and that the conflict exacerbates this fragility, hindering the ability of the population to adapt to extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

The UNHCR mentioned that the recent floods in Sudan have exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation caused by the war, leading to further displacement, causing damage to infrastructure, and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Engineer Yousif commented on these reports, noting that they are correct but not precise compared to local statistics and the large population census in Sudan.

Engineer Yousif warned of an imminent environmental catastrophe if this situation is not quickly addressed by repairing water systems or providing healthy alternatives such as clean tanks and sterilization methods. He stated that the country is at risk of wider epidemics, especially during the summer and rainy seasons, when insects multiply and water mixes more. The environmental consultant concluded his remarks with many recommendations, saying: "May God protect us from the autumn of 2025 if these areas are not well sterilized, as voluntary return has begun to them."

Among the recommendations mentioned by Engineer Yousif are: the establishment of a national environmental emergency response unit, affiliated with the Ministry of Environment or the Sovereign Council, working in coordination with international partners such as UNEP, UNDP, and other international community organizations. This unit would be responsible for assessing environmental damage in conflict zones and providing periodic reports.

The depletion of natural resources in displacement areas must be stopped, and emergency regulations enacted to prevent the indiscriminate cutting of trees around camps and to provide alternative energy sources (such as compressed charcoal or portable cooking gas units).

Working with organizations to provide sustainable building materials is also beneficial, as is launching environmental awareness programs in affected communities through local media and community radio, educating residents about the importance of conserving resources, safe waste management, and environmental agriculture techniques.

Developing an environmental map of conflict-affected areas, using satellite imagery and field reports to identify the most environmentally degraded areas, to be a priority in relief and rehabilitation plans, is also crucial.

It is also necessary to integrate the environmental dimension into national relief and recovery plans, and to coordinate between the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Social Development, and the Ministry of Health to ensure that each displaced persons camp has a plan for water management, waste management, and sustainable energy.