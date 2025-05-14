Star Of Gold On The Anniversary Of His Passing Away: Hamid Brimah The African Legend That Will Never Be Repeated

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan(Sudanow)- On the second anniversary of his passing away , the legendary goalkeeper Hamid Brimah will remain a significant figure in the history of Sudanese football and Al-Merrikh SC. His illustrious career, filled with glories and championships, made him a star in Africa and the Arab world. Fans of his art and football enthusiasts from the Gulf to the Ocean mourned and eulogized him.

To commemorate his legacy and glorify his triumphant career, Sudanow met with writer and author Osama Al-Jazouli to discuss the legendary player Hamid Brimah. He said: He is a rare gem, a player of few in Sudan who was chosen for the Arab national team, and was also selected among the top ten players in Africa by the magazine France Football (which focuses on African and global football).

The octopus, the giant, the legend, Hamid Brimah, is one of the brightest stars of Sudanese football. He dedicated his effort and authentic artistry on the green pitch, excelling as a guardian of Al-Merrikh's and the national team's goal for a long period, becoming their captain. His name became synonymous on every Arab and African tongue, with his era marked by achievements and championships (Al-Merrikh).

The beginning of his successful football career was with Al-Nahda club in Al Damar, River Nile State, where he was born and raised. From there, he moved to Al-Merrikh SC in the capital and then to the national team.

His name is associated with the airborne trophies for the Red Castle (Al-Merrikh). He protected the team's goal in (CECAFA) and won the championship, and also strongly defended his goal in Dubai and Sharjah. The most significant event in his history was Al-Merrikh's win of the African Cup Winners' Cup (Mandela Cup). He also won the second (CECAFA ) Cup and many local achievements, such as the local league championship, the Sudan Cup, and the Sudan League. This giant achieved countless successes for Al-Merrikh and the Sudanese national team.

The hero of the Dubai Cup epic (difficult, difficult, Brima, the hero of gold). This was the headline that emerged from the sports press at the time, when Al-Merrikh defeated its Egyptian counterpart Zamalek in the national celebrations of the UAE, after a remarkable football epic in which the stars of Al-Merrikh performed well. The giant goalkeeper, Hamid Brimah, gave a free masterclass on how to block all attacks, defended his goal, and shone in that match. He excelled when he saved two penalty kicks and secured the win and safety for Al-Merrikh Sudan, which earned respect and admiration. Al-Merrikh won the Golden Dubai Cup, breaking the Egyptian football jinx forever with that historic achievement.

Captain Hamid Brimah was selected among the top ten players in Africa by the African Football Confederation (CAF) and the specialized magazine France Football in 1989, following Al-Merrikh's win of the Mandela Cup. The magazine featured a cover photo of Al-Merrikh's captain, Sami Ezeldin, holding the African Cup Winners' Cup. Several international news agencies, including Reuters and BBC, praised Brimah describing him as the coming African goalkeeper. Nigerian newspapers wrote about him in bold headlines, saying Freedom comes to Mandela in Sudan.



For a long time, he was the goalkeeper of the senior national team and wore the captain's armband. He dominated the protection of the Sudanese goal for an extended period, thanks to his serious performance and developing level. He remained the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team on numerous occasions, whether in official matches or friendly games. He gained full acceptance from all Sudanese football fans because he was a star who respected himself, earning a large fan base due to his consistent performance in protecting the senior national team's goal. Brimah is a giant in every sense of the word.

The Tunisian newspapers described him as the (Hawk of Africa) when Al-Merrikh participated in the African Champions League and faced Espérance of Tunisia. All predictions pointed to a historic defeat for Al-Merrikh, but the brave heroes managed to beat Espérance 2-1 in Khartoum. In Tunis, the giant Hamid Brimah delivered one of his most beautiful performances, protecting Al-Merrikh's goal for over 75 minutes. Espérance only managed to reach the net through a dubious penalty kick. The Tunisian newspapers came out the next day describing the giant Hamid Brimah as the (Hawk of Africa), confirming that he is considered one of the most talented goalkeepers in the continent.

He is the goalkeeper that all defenders wished to play alongside. Al-Khatib said about him: (A goalkeeper like Al-Merrikh's legend Hamid Brimah won't be repeated soon).

African journalists, especially Kenyans, referred to him as (The Cat). When Al-Merrikh drew with Gor Mahia of Kenya in the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1989, the Kenyan fans came down to the pitch after the match to salute the giant Hamid Brimah.

The stands were packed and roaring the moment he stepped onto the field for the warm-up. He was known for entering the pitch ahead of his teammates to greet the fans with his famous and beloved sprint, and the crowd would return his love with love.

Zamalek of Egypt pleaded with Al-Merrikh Club to play against them, but the request was rejected.

He spent fourteen years defending the Red Fortress.

He later worked as a goalkeeping coach for Al-Wakrah Sports Club in Qatar.

Abdel Wahab Ibrahim (Wahba), a star of Al-Merrikh and Sudanese football, said about Hamed Brema: The giant goalkeeper and Falcon of Sudan, Hamed Brema, I consider him the best goalkeeper in the history of the African continent.