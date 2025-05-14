Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2025-05-14 09:40:10
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan(Sudanow)

TSC President: TSC militia and its supporters will pay a heavy price for the blood of Sudanese people

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Condemns Heinous Terrorist Crime by Janjaweed Militia Against Al-Mogran Shelter in Atbara

Finance Minister Calls for Sudan's Inclusion in World Bank's M300 Energy Initiative

TSC President visits Mairnoo area in Sennar State

Kabbashi underscores the role of the media in the Battle of Dignity

TSC President salutes citizens of Omdurman Fallata, Sennar State, praises their support for Armed Forces


Al-Aiser: Armed Forces Will Continue to Cleanse Every Inch of Militia Defilement

Sixth Infantry Division announces repelling Al-Dagalo militia 206th attack on El-Fashir, killed and wounded 112


Qatar's support for peace and development in Sudan discussed


TSC President Meets UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calls on Arab League to Support Peace and Development in Sudan


Attorney General: 98% of prosecution offices resume work across the country

Saudi Ambassador Raises Kingdom's Flag at Saudi Embassy, Announces Several Reconstruction Projects in Khartoum State

TSC President Sends Message of Solidarity and Condolences to Turkish President on Earthquakes Victims in Istanbul

Despite UN resolutions, Al-Dagalo's militia continues to target civilians in El-Fashir, killing and wounding 33 citizens

-Burhan Meets Mauritanian Parliamentary Delegation

TSC President Meets Chinese Ambassador to Sudan


Minister of Information Praises Ministry of Interior's Commitment to Unifying State Media Discourse

Jabir Praises Turkey's Supportive Positions for Sudan

TSC President Meets Turkish Ambassador to Sudan

Police: Refugee Camps to be Allocated Outside Khartoum State


Investment Minister Chairs Meeting of the Higher Committee of the Sudanese-Egyptian Investment Forum

Finance Minister meets IMF Executive Director of the African Group III

Red Sea Wali Receives Chinese Companies Group


Minister of Health: The role of the community is the spearhead in achieving universal health coverage

