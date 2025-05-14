The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC President: TSC militia and its supporters will pay a heavy price for the blood of Sudanese people
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Condemns Heinous Terrorist Crime by Janjaweed Militia Against Al-Mogran Shelter in Atbara
Finance Minister Calls for Sudan's Inclusion in World Bank's M300 Energy Initiative
TSC President visits Mairnoo area in Sennar State
Kabbashi underscores the role of the media in the Battle of Dignity
TSC President salutes citizens of Omdurman Fallata, Sennar State, praises their support for Armed Forces
Al-Aiser: Armed Forces Will Continue to Cleanse Every Inch of Militia Defilement
Sixth Infantry Division announces repelling Al-Dagalo militia 206th attack on El-Fashir, killed and wounded 112
Qatar's support for peace and development in Sudan discussed
TSC President Meets UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calls on Arab League to Support Peace and Development in Sudan
Attorney General: 98% of prosecution offices resume work across the country
Saudi Ambassador Raises Kingdom's Flag at Saudi Embassy, Announces Several Reconstruction Projects in Khartoum State
TSC President Sends Message of Solidarity and Condolences to Turkish President on Earthquakes Victims in Istanbul
Despite UN resolutions, Al-Dagalo's militia continues to target civilians in El-Fashir, killing and wounding 33 citizens
-Burhan Meets Mauritanian Parliamentary Delegation
TSC President Meets Chinese Ambassador to Sudan
Minister of Information Praises Ministry of Interior's Commitment to Unifying State Media Discourse
Jabir Praises Turkey's Supportive Positions for Sudan
TSC President Meets Turkish Ambassador to Sudan
Police: Refugee Camps to be Allocated Outside Khartoum State
Investment Minister Chairs Meeting of the Higher Committee of the Sudanese-Egyptian Investment Forum
Finance Minister meets IMF Executive Director of the African Group III
Red Sea Wali Receives Chinese Companies Group
Minister of Health: The role of the community is the spearhead in achieving universal health coverage
