Muhammad Khair Abdallah: The Novelist Who Dedicated His Life To Culture And Literature

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Resala Abdelrahim

Portsudan, (Sudanow)_ The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, the Sudanese Story Club, and cultural and literary circles have mourned the President of the Sudanese Story Club, the novelist, short story writer, and journalist Muhammad Khair Abdallah. His last words were:

(I have cholera... I can't!!) Cholera claimed precious lives in the White Nile after they lost the ability [to fight it]. He then passed away in Kosti on the twenty-second of February 2025, affected by cholera.

In an exclusive interview with the deceased's friends, the journalist Professor Siddig Al-Sayed Al-Bashir told Sudanow: "I accompanied the deceased and knew him for more than a quarter of a century, during which he dedicated his life to culture and literature. His belief in them remained strong for the advancement of the country, providing a decent life, and peaceful coexistence built on respect and acceptance of others."

Mr Abdel_Qadir Hassan said: "During his literary career, the deceased enriched the Sudanese library with many books in novels, short stories, and biographies. Among his great narrative works are: (The Novel of a Dirty Biography, The Novel of Abd's Wedding, The Novel of the Passion of the Soul, the Longing of the Body, The Novel of Art, The Novel of Imperial Delirium, The Novel of Al-Manous, The Novel of Art, The Novel of Al-Ba'ati, The Novel of Memoirs of a Dead Poet, The Novel of Art, The Novel The Night the President Killed Me), and a number of short stories published in Sudanese and Arab newspapers. Some of his stories have also been translated into English and French. He also published a book about the life of his friend, the poet Abuzar Al-Ghafari, who disappeared thirty years ago, under the title (Days with Abu Dhar al-Ghafari... When Khartoum Was in the Grip of Friends)."



The deceased was famous for his column, which he wrote for years in Al-Jarida, Al-Sahafa, and Al-Qarar newspapers under the title (Al-Hababa).

He was a great support for the Sudanese Story Club during its second establishment after years of hiatus. He had great confidence in the youth generation and their ability to advance the nation through cultural work and writing.

The Kosti Organization for Culture and Development, in cooperation with the Kosti Cultural Club, organized a memorial evening for the deceased yesterday, which served as a tribute to the life of a writer who enriched the literary scene with his biography and experiences, and filled the place with his memories.

Professor Haitham Al-Fadni, representative of the Kosti Organization for Culture and Development, spoke about the humanity of Muhammad Khair Abdallah, which was evident in all his details, his ever-present smile, and his interactions characterized by respect and humility. Al-Fadni added that Muhammad Khair Abdallah represented a unique model in his literature and personal life, as the details of his life touched the hearts of those around him.



The deceased's sister also had the opportunity to speak about her brother's humanity, pointing to his good treatment inside the home and with everyone. She recounted many moments they shared together and touched on his literary works, mentioning some of the stories he published, in addition to those not yet published, explaining how his works remain alive in the hearts of his admirers.

The deceased was simple in life, humble, and supportive of young writers through workshops, training, and guidance. He was also a friend to young poets at the House of Poetry in Khartoum. With his death, the country has lost a great symbol and a precious treasure of Sudanese literature. His works will remain present in the memory of the literary and cultural community. May God have mercy on the novelist and short story writer Muhammad Khair Abdallah, and may He place his contributions in the balance of his good deeds.