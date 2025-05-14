The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates



TSC President issues decision appointing Ambassador Al-Haj Ali as Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Prime Minister Caretaker



TSC President ratifies Cabinet decision appointing Ambassador Omar Siddig as Foreign Minister



TSC President endorses Cabinet decision appointing Dr. Al-Tahami Hajar as Minister of Education

-Aiser: Abu Dhabi's attempts to fabricate charges against Sudan will not deter it from legally pursuing it for its crimes against its people.



TSC President Congratulates President of Sierra Leone on His Country's Independence Day

TSC President Congratulates President of South Africa on His Country's National Day

Jabir briefed on Gezira State's preparations for currency replacement



TSC President ratifies the results of postponed Sudanese Certificate exams for the year 2023

Jabir affirms Sudan's commitment to the reference documents on Abyei status

Sudan's AU Representative: External Support for Rebel Militias Continues

Jabir Affirms Government Support for All Development Projects in Northern State

Jabir briefed on White Nile State government's vision for implementing development and service projects

6th Infantry Division inflicts further losses on Al-Dagalo militia in lives and equipment

Agar: State continuity to win the battle of dignity, requires preparation for the post-war phase



-Aiser: RSF militia commanders, members, and countries sponsoring it will receive severe punishment



Foreign Minister Receives Congratulatory message from AUC Chairperson

Sudan categorically rejects Kenya's intervention in its internal affairs

ICJ announces May 5th as date for ruling in Sudan's case against UAE