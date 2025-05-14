The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC President issues decision appointing Ambassador Al-Haj Ali as Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Prime Minister Caretaker
TSC President ratifies Cabinet decision appointing Ambassador Omar Siddig as Foreign Minister
TSC President endorses Cabinet decision appointing Dr. Al-Tahami Hajar as Minister of Education
-Aiser: Abu Dhabi's attempts to fabricate charges against Sudan will not deter it from legally pursuing it for its crimes against its people.
TSC President Congratulates President of Sierra Leone on His Country's Independence Day
TSC President Congratulates President of South Africa on His Country's National Day
Jabir briefed on Gezira State's preparations for currency replacement
TSC President ratifies the results of postponed Sudanese Certificate exams for the year 2023
Jabir affirms Sudan's commitment to the reference documents on Abyei status
Sudan's AU Representative: External Support for Rebel Militias Continues
Jabir Affirms Government Support for All Development Projects in Northern State
Jabir briefed on White Nile State government's vision for implementing development and service projects
6th Infantry Division inflicts further losses on Al-Dagalo militia in lives and equipment
Agar: State continuity to win the battle of dignity, requires preparation for the post-war phase
-Aiser: RSF militia commanders, members, and countries sponsoring it will receive severe punishment
Foreign Minister Receives Congratulatory message from AUC Chairperson
Sudan categorically rejects Kenya's intervention in its internal affairs
ICJ announces May 5th as date for ruling in Sudan's case against UAE
