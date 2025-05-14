The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
-Burhan: The hour of retribution will come, and the people will ultimately prevail
TSC President Congratulates Russian President on Victory Day
Security and Defense Council Issues Statement
Arab League condemns rebel militia attacks on vital facilities in Sudan
(3) civilians killed, dozens of women and children injured in militia artillery shelling of El-Fashir
Amnesty International: Advanced Chinese Weapons Provided by UAE to RSF Militia
China: Relations with Sudan Go Beyond Mutual Benefit to Touch "Fateful Partnership" Concept
Sudan Calls on International and Regional Organizations to Hold Meetings to Discuss UAE Aggression
Government Appreciates US Statement on Rebel Militia's Crimes Against Civilians
Armed Forces Spokesman: We are waging our battle, confident of victory
Abdullah Yahya: Threads of the grand conspiracy are beginning to unravel, UAE aggression is beginning to show its true face
S. Condemns RSF Militia Drone Strikes on Portsudan
TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Meets Al-Gadarif State's Wali
Djibouti Strongly Condemns Targeting of Infrastructure in Portsudan and Kassala
Turkey condemns targeting of vital facilities in Portsudan and Kassala by rebel militia drones
Jeddah Chamber of Commerce: We will urge more than 183,000 companies to invest in Sudan
Ministry of Energy underscores availability of petroleum products
Removing War Debris and Fixing Water Leakage in the Al-Mogran Tunnel in Khartoum
