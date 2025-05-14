Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2025-05-14 09:40:09
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan(Sudanow)-


-Burhan: The hour of retribution will come, and the people will ultimately prevail

TSC President Congratulates Russian President on Victory Day

Security and Defense Council Issues Statement

Arab League condemns rebel militia attacks on vital facilities in Sudan

(3) civilians killed, dozens of women and children injured in militia artillery shelling of El-Fashir


Amnesty International: Advanced Chinese Weapons Provided by UAE to RSF Militia


China: Relations with Sudan Go Beyond Mutual Benefit to Touch "Fateful Partnership" Concept


Sudan Calls on International and Regional Organizations to Hold Meetings to Discuss UAE Aggression

Government Appreciates US Statement on Rebel Militia's Crimes Against Civilians

Armed Forces Spokesman: We are waging our battle, confident of victory

Abdullah Yahya: Threads of the grand conspiracy are beginning to unravel, UAE aggression is beginning to show its true face


S. Condemns RSF Militia Drone Strikes on Portsudan


TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Meets Al-Gadarif State's Wali


Djibouti Strongly Condemns Targeting of Infrastructure in Portsudan and Kassala

Turkey condemns targeting of vital facilities in Portsudan and Kassala by rebel militia drones


Jeddah Chamber of Commerce: We will urge more than 183,000 companies to invest in Sudan


Ministry of Energy underscores availability of petroleum products


Removing War Debris and Fixing Water Leakage in the Al-Mogran Tunnel in Khartoum

