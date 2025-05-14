The Exceptional Sudanese Certificate: The Outcomes Of Challenge And Resilience

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

PortSudan (Sudanow)- This year's Sudanese Certificate was not just an exam and a result, pass or fail, but a heroic battle fought by students and their families. There are many stories and events surrounding it.

One student, mobilized and carrying both a weapon and a book, said, "Put down your pen, the lesson is for the homeland," and scored 90%, competing for the honor roll.

Student Shams Al-Hafiz traveled 2,662 kilometers from Abeche in eastern Chad to Ad Damar city in River Nile State to take the Sudanese Certificate exams after the Chadian government refused to administer the exam in their territory. Defying all challenges, she was welcomed by the Minister of Education and other officials, exemplifying determination and perseverance. She rose to the challenge, achieving 9th place nationwide with a 94.7% success rate.

Another story tells of a bittersweet victory for the family of student Ahmed Al-Walid Mahjoub, who passed away by drowning in the final days of the exam, but his results showed he had achieved a 70% pass rate.

To shed light on this exceptional certificate, Sudanow spoke with Prof. Muaz Sharafi, a specialist in psychology, sociology, and behavior, who played a significant role alongside his colleagues, psychological counselors, in the camps established to support and prepare students.

Prof. Muaz said: "This achievement is a defeat for all enemies of the nation, as it demonstrates the country's continuity, strength, and cohesion despite difficult circumstances." He added that the success was made possible by the collective efforts of various stakeholders, including technical, administrative, and security agencies, in providing security and protection for students and ensuring the smooth conduct of exams.

Prof. Muaz emphasized that the Sudanese Certificate exams and results this year were a significant victory under current circumstances, showcasing students' and their families' resilience, patience, and determination. He also highlighted the crucial role played by official bodies, the Ministry of Education, security agencies, national organizations, and psychological counselors in reassuring students and their families that they can overcome challenges and achieve success.

In conclusion to Sudanow, Prof. Muaz sent a message to those who couldn't sit for the exam this year and those who sat but didn't achieve the desired results, saying: This is not a failure or the end of the road. You have the opportunity to join next year and achieve positive results. True defeat lies in internal surrender, while real victory comes from within.

He added No matter how much wars may destroy infrastructure, institutions, and facilities, they cannot break the will of nations. The strength of nations lies in their youth and cohesive society, which will ultimately lead to victory, God willing.

Sudanow continues to discuss the exceptional Sudanese Certificate exam results this year, noting that student Israa Ahmed Haidar, who achieved the top rank in Sudan, hails from Tanqasi Al-Ruwais area. Interestingly, this same region produced the top student in the Sudanese Certificate in 1970, Prof. Jaafar Muhammad Malik.

Between 1970 and 2025, this small region in the far north has produced top-ranking students in Sudan, sparking curiosity about the educational process in Tanqasi Al-Ruwais.

Sudanow met with Ms. Maryam Wadaa Allah Al-Bashir, a pioneer in education in the region and former Director General of Abournat Quranic School, from which student Israa Ahmed Haidar graduated.

Ms. Maryam said: "Abournat Al-Ruwais Quranic Schools in the Northern State excel academically, outperforming all other schools in the state at both the institutional and individual levels."

All students at Abournat School are memorizers of the Holy Quran, which is a key factor in their academic excellence. In 2015, student Israa Jaafar Muhammad Al-Hussein made history by achieving a perfect score of 280 out of 280 in the Basic Certificate exams.

Other factors contributing to their success include ، Close monitoring and guidance for students and teachers and Quranic committees providing plans and support to the administration also Additional classes held morning and evening, even during strikes and protests then Organized camps held 1.5 months before final exams, sponsored and supervised by benefactors and families providing meals, fruits, and sweets.

This structured approach has enabled students to excel academically.

The program starts after dawn prayers with review and focus sessions throughout the period, which is a key factor in their academic excellence. This solid foundation prepares students to join top schools like Dongola School for Excellence and other model schools in the Northern State.

Student Israa Ahmed Haidar, the top student in the Sudanese Certificate this year, is one of many graduates from Abournat and Al-Ruwais Quranic Schools who have achieved scores of 270 and above. Many of these students go on to attend prestigious university colleges with distinction after secondary school.

In conclusion, Ms. Maryam Wadaa Allah appeals to officials in the state and central government to prioritize supporting education and improving its services. This includes ، Enhancing the status of teachers, who are the backbone of the education system, by improving their financial and psychological well-being and Providing textbooks and improving infrastructure Aldo Given that education currently relies on community efforts, she hopes for stability and security to prevail, enabling education to return to its former glory with official government support.

Mr. Ali Muhammad Shater, one of the pioneering teachers in Tanqasi Al-Ruwais and a leader in voluntary and community work, said: The Sudanese Certificate exams this year took place under exceptionally difficult circumstances. However, with determination, willpower, and a strong desire, the students overcame the challenges.

As the poet said, "Those who haven't experienced climbing mountains live forever in the pits." Since April 15, 2023, the war waged by the rebel militia has destroyed everything, and life came to a standstill. Despite expecting the worst, the Sudanese people proved resilient, swimming against the tide and defying the enemies' will. With the support of the armed forces, they achieved victories that restored confidence in facing difficult circumstances, ultimately unleashing their hidden potential.

The stored energy was the primary factor that played a significant role in all areas, particularly in education. Everyone rolled up their sleeves, working together in their respective fields to overcome the challenges.

The community in Tanqasi Al-Ruwais, Merawi locality, played a vital role in prioritizing education, believing that knowledge is the key to a nation's progress. They drew inspiration from the Quranic verse, "Are those who know equal to those who do not know?" and the Prophet Muhammad's saying, "Whoever seeks the world should acquire knowledge, and whoever seeks the hereafter should acquire knowledge."

Tanqasi Al-Ruwais pioneered the concept of establishing Quranic schools alongside academic schools. The initiative began with Abournat Quranic Basic School, which produced this year's top student in the Sudanese Certificate.

The school has consistently graduated dozens of students who have memorized the Quran. The idea of Quranic schools has since spread to other areas in the locality, including Fitnah, Al-Saqay, Nuri, and more.

One of the notable achievements of the Quranic schools is that one of their students made history by scoring a perfect 280 in the Basic Stage exams, a first in the Northern State.

Since their establishment, hundreds of female Quran memorizers have achieved high success rates, enabling them to join prestigious colleges such as medicine, engineering, and pharmacy. The Quran has also had a positive impact on their performance in fields like sports and foreign languages, broadening their horizons and perspectives.

These students have become role models in various fields of knowledge. Even those who didn't get into university due to family circumstances have played active roles in their local communities, mosques, and centers of knowledge.

Mr. Shater emphasized the importance of supporting education by mobilizing all resources and combining official and popular efforts. This includes Providing a solid scientific foundation rooted in values, morals, and religion and Supporting teachers financially and psychologically to enable them to perform their roles effectively also Raising awareness among parents about the importance of education as a true investment in their children's future

He highlighted that many gifted students have been forced to drop out due to financial constraints and are now working as herders, farmers, or drivers. Mr. Shater called for attention to be given to these cases, providing official and community support to enable them to complete their education and become distinguished figures.