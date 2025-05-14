Successful Separation Surgery For Conjoined Twins At The National Center For Pediatric Surgery.

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee



Wed -Madani(Sudanow)- In a medical achievement that is the first of its kind in Wad Madani city, Gezira State, and the first after the outbreak of the ill-fated war that Sudan witnessed and the destruction of health, service, and treatment centers by the terrorist militia, the National Center for Pediatric Surgery in Madani successfully performed a complex separation surgery on conjoined twins in the surgical complex.

This operation exemplifies the progress and stability in Sudan's healthcare sector despite the critical circumstances the country is facing. According to (Suna), this procedure is considered one of the most complex surgical interventions, requiring precise equipment and highly qualified specialized personnel. The successful execution by national expertise highlights the readiness of Gezira state's healthcare system to provide advanced medical services that meet global standards.

The medical team that performed the operation included a high-level national team of consultants, specialists, and deputy specialists, led by Mr. Faisal Nugd, Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, Congenital Anomalies Specialist, and Mr. Abdallah Al-Amin Al-Sheikh, Cardiovascular Surgeon Specialist, and others.

Alongside a distinguished team of nurses and technical staff at the center, who demonstrated teamwork and high professional discipline, contributing to the success of this precise surgical intervention.

The effort was supported by SABA Group (Sudanese American Physicians Association), which played a significant role in equipping and qualifying the center to the highest standards.

According to Sudanese medical sources, the last conjoined twins separation surgery before the war was performed at Al-Ribat Hospital in Khartoum in 2022. The successful operation, led by Dr. Issam Al-Sanjak, was for the twins (Fadwa and Fidaa).

This highlights the capability of Sudanese medical professionals to successfully perform such complex operations, demonstrating the country's efforts to localize medical treatment and refuting claims that the sector has been severely impacted. It serves as a message to those who sought to destroy Sudan that the medical sector remains effective and capable of overcoming challenges.