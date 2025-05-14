US Halts Afghan Protection Status, Raising Deportation Fears

The U.S. government's decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 14,000 Afghan refugees has triggered strong reactions both domestically and internationally. The policy, announced by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on May 11, is set to take effect on June 12. The Department justified the move by citing“improved conditions in Afghanistan.”

The Interim addministration of Afghanistan, which has ruled the country since 2021, welcomed the decision and expressed readiness to engage in discussions with Washington regarding the return of Afghan nationals. Officials from the Taliban administration called it an opportunity to“rebuild the nation” and reintegrate returning Afghans into society.

However, human rights organizations, including the United Nations and Amnesty International, have strongly condemned the move. They warn that many returnees-especially those who worked with U.S. forces-face serious risks, including torture and execution. According to the UNHCR, forced returns under current Taliban rule violate international protection norms.

Domestically, the decision has sparked political backlash. Representative Joe Morelle called the move“unacceptable” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that many Afghan TPS recipients were forced to flee due to their collaboration with U.S. troops. He labeled the decision“a betrayal of America's allies.”

Immigration advocacy groups, such as Afghan Evac and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), also denounced the policy. They called it“inhumane” and a violation of the U.S.'s moral responsibilities toward those who risked their lives during the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in cities across the United States. In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, over 100 demonstrators gathered outside the federal courthouse to oppose the deportation order. The protest was organized by the local chapter of Indivisible Iowa, with speakers warning that the U.S. was abandoning its core humanitarian values.

One protester, U.S. Army veteran Joe Stattler, told local media,“Sending these people back is a death sentence. We fought alongside them-they were our allies.” Many veterans and refugee advocates echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the abrupt cancellation of TPS would endanger lives and undermine U.S. credibility.

This decision by the Trump administration has laid bare deep divisions in how the U.S. approaches refugee policy and post-war commitments. While the Taliban regime seeks international legitimacy, global watchdogs argue that current conditions in Afghanistan are far from stable or safe for mass repatriation.

With mounting criticism from lawmakers, veterans, and humanitarian groups, the Biden administration may face increasing pressure to reconsider or mitigate the impacts of the TPS termination. As thousands of Afghans face an uncertain future, the decision remains a critical test of America's values and international obligations.

