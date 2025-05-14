403
Samsung announces pre-order availability for the Galaxy S25 Edge in UAE
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) DUBAI, UAE – May 14, 2025 – Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that the new Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order for customers across the UAE until May 29th, 2025. Crafted with style and strength in mind, Galaxy S25 Edge strikes a new balance of premium, pro-level performance in a resilient titanium body that’s only 5.8mm thick. S25 Edge delivers on the S Series legacy, integrating an iconic Galaxy AI-enabled camera and unleashing a new realm of creativity in an effortlessly portable device.
Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “We are excited to launch the S25 Edge in the UAE, where technological innovation and premium lifestyle experiences are highly valued. The Galaxy S25 Edge is more than a slim smartphone, as it not only marks a breakthrough for its category but also accelerates important innovation across the mobile industry. Its sleek design and outstanding AI-powered features will particularly resonate with UAE consumers who demand both sophistication and performance in their digital lifestyle, reinforcing Samsung’s position as a leader in the premium smartphone segment.”
With a thin 5.8mm chassis, Galaxy S25 Edge is a remarkable feat of engineering that weighs just 163 gm. The optimally curved edges and sturdy titanium frame offer enduring protection for everyday use. The latest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic offering that delivers engineered resilience, is used for the front display to yield both vibrancy and strength on Galaxy S25 Edge.
Galaxy S25 Edge has a 200MP wide lens, upholding the Galaxy S series’ iconic camera experience while taking Nightography to a new level. Thanks to its ultra-high resolution, users get sharper photos while maintaining clearer shots with large pixel size in low-light environments. The 12MP ultra-wide sensor features autofocus for crisp, detailed macro photography and more creative flexibility.
Galaxy S25 Edge features the same ProVisual Engine optimized for Galaxy S25 with pro-grade enhancements, like ensuring sharp details for clothes or plants and natural, true-to-life skin tone in portraits. Galaxy AI-powered editing features, including fan-favorites like Audio Eraser[1] and Drawing Assist[2] pair advanced creative and editing tools with a never-before-seen slim form factor.
Galaxy S25 Edge is built to deliver premium performance, starting with the Snapdragon 8 ® Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, customized by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Advanced, efficient AI image processing is enabled by ProScaler[3], which delivers a 40% improvement[4] in display image scaling quality, while incorporating Samsung’s customized mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe).
Galaxy S25 Edge integrates AI agents that work seamlessly across multiple apps, helping as a true AI companion to get things done more easily. Now Brief and Now Bar[5] include third-party app integrations for greater convenience and helpful reminders during everyday commuting, dining and more.
Thanks to Galaxy’s deep integration with Google, Galaxy S25 Edge brings Gemini’s latest advancements to more users. Users can show Gemini Live what they see on their screen or in the world around them while simultaneously interacting with it in a live conversation.
Experiences powered by Galaxy AI on Galaxy S25 Edge are designed with privacy at the core. On-device AI processing ensures data is kept secure by Samsung Knox Vault, ensuring hyper-personalized mobile experiences that never sacrifice privacy.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order and will be available in a captivating range of colors, including Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue. The Galaxy S25 Edge is available for pre-order on Samsung.com, Samsung stores and through e& outlets. The 256GB model is priced at AED 4,299 while the 512GB variant, ideal for users seeking expanded storage and elevated performance is available at AED 4,799. As part of an exclusive pre-order promotion, customers who reserve the 512GB model during the pre-order window will enjoy it at the price of the 256GB model.
