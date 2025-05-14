ANTECH: VETERINARIAN SHARES TIPS ON HOW TO PROTECT PETS FROM INCREASING PREVALENCE OF VECTOR-BORNE DISEASES, INCLUDING LYME DISEASE AND HEARTWORM

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Environmental and human population changes are reshaping the landscape of vector-borne disease (VBD) pathogens and spreading into previously unaffected regions of North America. Based on recent data from the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC1), Antech scientists estimate that tens of millions of dogs and cats in North America now need testing for exposure to the most common VBDs, such as Lyme disease and heartworm, even as these illnesses continue to spread and increase in incidence.

DID YOU KNOW?



Because dogs and their owners share a common geographic environment, both pets and their humans are at risk of being infected with vector-borne pathogens from ticks found in that common environment.



Veterinarians are playing an increasingly vital role in educating pet owners about VBDs, not just in terms of prevention and regular screening, but also in raising awareness about their growing prevalence.



Testing our pets allows public health officials to trend the prevalence of VBDs over time, providing valuable information for both animal and public health.

Other vector-borne diseases like Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, babesiosis, and mycoplasmosis are not included in standard screening tests, but also pose significant health risks to dogs.

The good news is that new and enhanced screening test options support more informed clinical decision-making. Together, veterinarians, pet owners, and diagnostic providers can support pets through early detection, education, and prevention. As VBDs spread into previously unaffected regions of the North America, this underscores the need for additional choices for veterinarians and expanded detection capabilities.

Dr. Brad Ryan encourages pet owners to seek their veterinarian's advice to guide them and assess their pets' VBD risk profiles. With over 65 million dog owners in the U.S., animal healthcare professionals can help pet owners engage in informed discussions about screening, preventive care, and the importance of early testing-crucial since many VBDs can appear asymptomatic.

MORE ABOUT DR. BRAD RYAN:

Dr. Brad Ryan is a wildlife and public health veterinarian from southeast Ohio. He began his career in animal health working with greater one-horned rhinoceroses and other critically endangered species at North America's largest conservation facility, The Wilds. He graduated cum laude with his Bachelor of Arts in public relations from Miami University in 2003, his Master of Science in mammalian biology with distinction from the University of Pretoria in South Africa in 2008, his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2016, and his Master of Public Health in veterinary public health from The Ohio State University College of Public Health in 2017. Since graduating from veterinary school, treated small animals, exotic pets, and wildlife in veterinary hospitals across the United States and served as Program Manager for the Smithsonian Global Health Program at the National Zoo in Washington, DC. His professional interests include veterinary public health and abating the spillover of zoonotic diseases from animals to people. Dr. Ryan currently resides in Duncan Falls, Ohio with his giant schnauzer, Evan Williams. He is an avid outdoorsman who previously thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine and successfully summited Mt. Kilimanjaro. In May 2023, Dr. Ryan completed his circuit to all 63 U.S. National Parks with his 93-year-old Grandma Joy, making her the oldest living person to accomplish this feat. Their story has been profiled by CNN International, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, NBC Nightly News, Access Hollywood, Today, Good Morning America, People Magazine, the Washington Post, among many others. He is an accomplished keynote speaker in the outdoor adventure, mental health, and LGBTQ+ advocacy arenas, and is currently writing a memoir for Simon & Schuster about his history-making, intergenerational journey to every U.S. National Park.

