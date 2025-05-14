EY US Unveils Amit Singh And Marcin Malyszko Of Mission Craft Cocktails As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An independent panel of judges selected Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko of Mission Craft Cocktails for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"We're incredibly honored to be named finalists for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Pacific Southwest Award. Normally, it's our cocktails that take the spotlight, winning Platinum and Consumers' Choice honors at the SIP Awards and a Platinum Medal at the San Francisco World Wine and Spirits Competition," notes Singh and Malyszko. "What makes this recognition from Ernst & Young so incredible is that it celebrates not only our bar strength, ready to drink cocktails made from locally-sourced Southern California ingredients and premium spirits, but also the purpose that drives us. We built Mission Craft Cocktails with a vision to pour it forward and deliver real impact, donating 5% of sales to help fight food insecurity. To-date, we've funded over 100,000 meals for families in need and we're working to accelerate that impact with new retail and soon-to-be announced non-profit partners."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 6th during a special celebration in San Diego and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are Keeping it Real with award-winning, bar strength 20-40% abv, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients except spirits-and delivering real impact: 100,000+ meals funded through their 5% of sales. From Wine Enthusiast's drink of the summer – the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita – and traditional Margs to Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan to Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now-no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good. Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting:

