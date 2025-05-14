The Original CRUMBS Bakeshop Gets The Party Started With Launch Of Giant-Sized Cupcake - The Colossal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our model has evolved, but our mission remains the same," said Mia Bauer, co-founder of CRUMBS Bakeshop. "We launched CRUMBS to bring back the magic of neighborhood bakeries, and now we want to bring that same premium quality to local supermarkets - so shoppers can pick up fresh, delicious, showstopping CRUMBS desserts alongside their groceries."

With its massive size and playful design, the CRUMBS Colossal Cupcake offers a bold, fun, homemade-tasting alternative to traditional sheet cakes or layer cakes. Available in two decadent flavors -



Vanilla Birthday Cake : Classic vanilla confetti cake with a piñata-style sprinkle surprise filled on the inside and covered with CRUMBS famous vanilla frosting and sprinkles

Cookies & Cream : Rich chocolate cake filled on the inside with cookies & cream-infused buttercream filling, topped with CRUMBS signature vanilla buttercream covered with mounds of cookies and cream cookie pieces

- it's the ultimate centerpiece for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, office parties, and more.

"We're the first to market with a bakery item like this at the traditional neighborhood grocery store level, and we see it as a game-changer," added Co-Founder Jason Bauer. "Whether you're planning a celebration, or looking for a 'last-minute gift that doesn't scream 'I forgot', The Colossal cupcake offers something totally unique, viral-worthy, and fun - it's a conversation piece that turns any occasion into a sweet celebration."

Crumbs will also showcase The Colossal at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show (Booth #5050) in New Orleans, June 1–3, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit the Crumbs booth for a firsthand look - and taste - of the product that's redefining the dessert table.

The Colossal Cupcake is available for $24.99 at The Kroger Co. Family of Stores (Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith's Food and Drug) across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. For more information, or to learn where to find CRUMBS at a store near you, please follow @originalcrumbs on social media or email us at hello@originalcrumbs. com .

About The Original Crumbs Bakeshop:

Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife duo Mia and Jason Bauer, CRUMBS Bakeshop pioneered the gourmet cupcake movement with its over-the-top flavors, indulgent fillings, and signature frostings. At its peak, CRUMBS grew to 50 stores and became a $66 million national brand, selling over one million cupcakes per month.

After a change in ownership in 2012 led to the subsequent closures of its stores, the Bauers reacquired the brand for just $350 in 2022 and are now leading its remarkable comeback. CRUMBS is now expanding into supermarkets nationwide with the launch of its Colossal Cupcake. Follow @originalcrumbs on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok , or email [email protected] to learn more.

