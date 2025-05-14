Gentoo Media - Mandatory Notification Of Trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Warrer Petersen Holding ApS, a company owned by Jonas Warrer, CEO and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc., has today purchased 26,200 shares in Gentoo Media at a price of NOK 13,93 per share. After this transaction, Jonas Warrer holds 2,060,000 options and close associates of Jonas Warrer own 761,258 shares in Gentoo Media.

For questions, please contact: [email protected] , +44 7812142118.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M").

