Vertafore Honors Brown & Brown For Its Enduring Impact On The Independent Insurance Channel

InsurTech leader recognized the brokerage with its Agency Impact Leader Award

DENVER, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, recognized Brown & Brown with its 2025 Agency Impact Leader Award during the InsurTech leader's annual user conference, Accelerate, powered by NetVU.

The award honors the brokerage for exemplifying what it means to lead with purpose and scale by making decisions that are setting the pace for the insurance industry's future.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a top 10 insurance brokerage firm providing enhanced customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning 500+ locations and a team of more than 17,000 teammates, Brown & Brown has earned a reputation for making bold, strategic investments-not just for the good of the business, but for the good of their customers, communities and the entire insurance ecosystem.

Leveraging the heart of AMS360® , Brown & Brown has created centralized service centers and specialized practices, transforming how their teams operate and improving and enhancing customer service. Through deep collaboration with Vertafore, they have helped shape the future of AMS360 to meet the evolving needs of modern agencies. This is more than transformation-it's impact.

"Brown & Brown has earned its place as a leading independent agency with dedication to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for customers at every step," said Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon. "Their partnership and collaboration with us and across our industry are shaping the direction of insurance for the better. We're proud to celebrate their lasting impact with this award."

About Brown & Brown

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore is simplifying and automating the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. By driving results for customers of all sizes, Vertafore focuses on operational excellence, develops innovative solutions and aligns with key industry partners. Vertafore serves more insurance customers than any other insurance technology provider. Learn more at .

